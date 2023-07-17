Australia Man Kills Wife, Shoots At Daughter; Arrested After 3 Hours Of Standoff With Cops

A tragedy unfolded in Australia as a man fatally shot his wife and critically injured his daughter, leading to three hours-long standoff with the police. On July 15, around 1:20 pm, authorities responded to reports of gunshots, initiating a ‘high-risk’ operation in Adelaide, according to news.com.au. Upon arrival, officers discovered a mother and daughter on the driveway of their home, both suffering from gunshot wounds. While the woman had already died, her 22-year-old daughter was rushed to hospital for medical attention, where her condition became stable.

South Australia Police stated, “When patrols arrived, they found a woman deceased at the scene and another 22-year-old woman with serious injuries.” Aleksandra Vergulis, 51, was identified as the deceased woman; her husband, Vasilis Vergulis, age 51, is accused of shooting and killing her. Aleksandra had passed away by the time police enforcement arrived. Daniela Vergulis, 22, suffered serious injuries and was sent to the hospital, where she remains in stable condition.

Daniela has been working as a legal secretary in the Crown Solicitor’s office following her graduation from the University of SA last year with a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) and a Bachelor of Psychological Science. Meanwhile, Aleksandra reportedly worked as an executive assistant at the University of South Australia.

As the incident evolved, police sealed off the area, including the adjacent streets while the armed man stayed inside the house. After a three-hour-long negotiation, the man surrendered to authorities and was taken under custody. Vasilis Vergulis is now facing murder and attempted murder charges. He was refused police bail and is due to appear in Magistrates Court on July 17 for further hearing in the case.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple had been living apart, but Aleksandra and Daniela visited the residence on a daily basis to check on Vasilis while providing him with supplies. Vasilis worked as an exercise physiologist at several Adelaide hospitals while Aleksandra was an executive assistant at the University of South Australia. Daniela worked as a legal secretary in the office of the Crown Solicitor. She reportedly worked as a procurement officer at the Defence department, previously.