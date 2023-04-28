Australian Man Relishes Raw Chicken Drumsticks And We Don't Know How To React

Chicken meals aren’t just food, they are emotion, but this Australian man has taken his love for meat to a baffling extreme. The unidentified man was caught on camera hogging up what many might call a stomach-churning meal. He left bystanders mortified after eating raw chicken drumsticks at a busy shopping centre. A person who was quite taken aback by the bizarre scenario captured the antics on his phone and the photos are now viral on social media.

The man is seen casually munching on raw meat which is picked straight from a chicken drumsticks packet that he holds in his hands. But his eating raw chicken is not the only unusual thing in the picture. While the man is dressed in regular casual attire, he is seen walking without any shoes on. Biting on the meat, he was captured on an escalator of the Westfield Marion Mall in Adelaide.

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shit Adelaide (the original) (@shitadelaide)

Soon after the bizarre visuals surfaced online, it left chicken lovers utterly uncomfortable and disgusted. Multiple social media users expressed their disappointment in the comment section, leaving some concerned about the man’s health. A user commented, “What a day to have eyes.” Another added, “He’s so cooked, the chicken gets charred on the way down.” One more asked, “Can someone please check to see if this man is still alive?”

Meanwhile, a few users seem to have empathized with the man, “Bro is hungry just leave him be,” said one. Another joined, “This king is so busy hustling he doesn’t have time to waste sitting down to eat, or putting shoes on, or cooking his food. Few understand this grind set.”

A user called him, “What an absolute savage, starts from the middle of the pack instead of working from left to right.”

Many began to theorize the reason behind his unusual antics, one asked “Can’t afford gas to cook with anymore?” Another assumed, “Someone is trying to get a few sick days.” However, a few couldn’t fathom, “Why for the love of all things holy would someone do that?”

The photos were initially uploaded on Reddit before they got re-shared on other social media platforms.

