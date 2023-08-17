Australian Man, Who Sent Faeces To Leonardo DiCaprio And Others, Fined Rs 2.5 Lakh

Veronica Grey, 49, a man from West Australia sent his faeces and urine through Australia Post, addressed to actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Jared Leto. The incident came to light when one of the packages containing the waste ruptured, spilling its contents onto a postal worker. According to the report published in abc.net.au, the court has handed a two-year good recognisance bond (behaviour bond) of Rs 2,49,189 to Veronica. The court took this decision after taking into account the poor mental health of Veronica after presenting a psychiatric report by the defence lawyer Kaia Gooding. The report informed that Veronica is suffering from an adjustment disorder. Adjustment disorders are excessive reactions to stress that involve negative thoughts, strong emotions and changes in behaviour.

Ms Gooding described Veronica as “passionate about saving the environment", and said that his intention was never to harass the actors. Veronica was born in the Philippines before moving to the US. He now lives in Australia on a temporary bridging visa as a humanitarian. Ms Gooding asked the charges to be dismissed and said Grey had expressed “remorse and insight" of his actions. According to the defence lawyer, Veronica had engaged with the local support services in Broome. The lawyer further said that there is no risk of Veronica committing the offence again.

The court heard Veronica sent 23 international postage bags from post offices in Lesmurdie (Australia), Perth (Australia), High Wycombe (UK) and Kalamunda (Australia). These bags were sent from February 2 to 8. Commonwealth prosecutor Rhys Mola told the court that each bag contained a quantity of Grey’s frozen faecal matter and urine. The faecal matter and urine were detailed to its recipients as “valentine confectionary". Grey had knowingly ticked the box on the bags that stated the items did not contain any prohibited products. Mr Mola said the offences carried a maximum penalty of 12 months imprisonment or $16,500 (Rs 13,70,547) in fines, or both.

Magistrate Deen Potter acknowledged the offending was rare and the circumstances in which Veronica did this act were unique. He expressed the need for general deterrence of the offences. Veronica replied, “Bless you" to Magistrate Potter as he handed him the two-year good behaviour bond.