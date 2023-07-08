Australian Marathon Runner Sets World Record After Covering 685 km In Four Days

Australian runner Phil Gore has set a new world record in the Dead Cow Gully Backyard Masters Ultra Marathon 2023. Known for its unique format with no finish line, participants must complete a 6.7 km loop within an hour. The race only concludes when there is a sole remaining runner, and Phil Gore emerged as the winner after completing the loop an astounding 102 times, covering approximately 685 km over four days.

The event took place on June 17, 2023, at Nanango, a farm located 112 miles northwest of Brisbane, Australia.

Reflecting on his experience, Phil Gore recalled admiring the previous record holder from Belgium, who completed 75 loops in 2020. Setting his sights on surpassing this achievement, he was uncertain about reaching even 75 laps. He never imagined breaking all previous records to become the ultimate winner.

Running is an integral part of his life, and his dedication and training paid off in this grueling event. Notably, the previous world record of 101 laps was set in October 2022 by Merjin Geerts and Ivo Steyaert.

Runner-up Sam Harvey maintained his impressive record with 101 laps, while Harvey Lewis secured the third position with 90 laps, setting a national record. The extreme weather conditions posed a challenge for all participants, with temperatures fluctuating between -2 degrees Celsius at night and approximately 22 degrees Celsius during the day.

Phil Gore had prepared for this temperature difference by taking cold showers in the two months leading up to the Dead Cow Gully Backyard Masters Ultramarathon 2023.

Race Director Tim Walsh expressed his delight at the race’s duration, as it lasted an incredible four days, exceeding expectations. He praised the remarkable depth of running talent among participants from New Zealand and Australia, anticipating a thrilling spectacle in the coming years.

Phil Gore’s extraordinary achievement in the Dead Cow Gully Backyard Masters Ultramarathon 2023 will inspire and captivate the running community, showcasing the remarkable capabilities of athletes in the field of ultramarathons.