Australian Mother's 10th Pregnancy Leaves Internet Divided Over Parenting

Motherhood is an awe-inspiring experience for many women, but the journey from pregnancy to childbirth could be challenging. While most mothers undergo this journey a few times, there’s one woman from Australia who has seen multiple pregnancies in the past seven years. Identified as Chloe by The Sun, she’s now waiting to welcome her 10th child.

Chloe recently took to her social media profile to share the exciting news of her pregnancy for the 10th time. In a heartwarming video posted on her Instagram page, Chloe and her husband were seen surrounded by their nine children. The video featured the soundtrack “And then, this little one makes ten" from the Cocomelon Numbers Song with Little Chicks, counting down each number.

Amid this touching family moment, Chloe revealed the big news while cradling her youngest infant. She disclosed that her 10th baby is expected to arrive in February next year.

While Chloe received a wave of best wishes and congratulatory messages from her followers, a few had some adverse views. Some critics questioned her choice, expressing concerns about her ability to provide individual attention to all her 10 children. Others voiced concerns about the potential psychological impact on children growing up with so many siblings. One sarcastic comment even suggested that the eldest child might end up raising the youngest.

Chloe had her defenders too, who urged the critics to respect her choices and privacy, emphasising that all of her pregnancies were planned. She clarified that while some resulted in multiple births, she hadn’t initially anticipated this outcome.

