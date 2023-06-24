Australian PM Declares Chaat And Jalebi 'Winner' After PM Modi’s Advice To Try Street Food

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese embarked on a culinary adventure in Sydney, indulging in the vibrant flavours of Indian street food. Albanese’s visit to ‘Little India’ came after a recommendation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Australian PM went for quintessential favourites like chaat and jalebi. Alongside enjoying the food, he also engaged in warm conversations and captured memorable selfies with the Indian community and shop owners

Accompanied by local MP Andrew Charlton, Albanese eexpressed his excitement and wrote, “Great Friday night in Little India, Harris Park with Andrew Charlton. We tried out Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recommendations of chaat at Chatkazz and jalebi at Jaipur Sweets - a winner!"

The video documenting Anthony Albanese’s culinary adventure in Little India has garnered significant attention, amassing nearly 2 million views. The footage has sparked numerous comments from viewers, including a comment from Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

PM Modi wrote, “Sounds like a memorable Friday night, imbibing the best of Indian culture and culinary diversity. A winner indeed, like the India-Australia friendship.”

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Sir you must try Indian cuisine Panipuri. Spicy and crispy.”

“Seems like you loving it,” another tweeted.

Many Indians commented and pointed out that Albanese has won the hearts of millions of Indians.

Another comment read, “Very nice and kind move of a prime minister for his ethnic community. It’s marvellous.”

Almost everyone showered their love on the Australian PM. “What a man you are sir. Accept love and Respect from India.”

During his visit to Australia last month, PM Narendra Modi highlighted the significance of the 3Cs in the India-Australia relationship, the commonwealth, cricket and curry. He specifically mentioned Chatkazz’s Chaat and the mouthwatering jalebi from Jaipur Sweets in Harris Park. Modi then expressed his desire for Anthony Albanese to experience these delights and encouraged Indians to introduce their Australian friend to these renowned restaurants.

Parramatta’s Harris Park holds a special place for Indian cuisine enthusiasts. This neighbourhood has gained fame for its wide range of culinary offerings with quite a few Indian-owned businesses.