Australian Woman, Called 'World's Hottest Truck Driver', Earns Rs 1 Crore Annually

There are multiple jobs in the world that we think do not pay well. But surpassing our expectations these jobs at times help people earn in good numbers. One such job is that of a truck driver. Have you ever wondered how much the salary of a truck driver is?

Truck drivers in various countries earn hundreds of thousands. Yes, you might be shocked knowing about this fact but it is the reality. According to an estimate, the monthly income of truck drivers in India is Rs 30,000. Though in today’s inflation, this may seem very less. But there are a few countries where the truck drivers earn more than the engineers in India.

Today, we will talk about one such woman named Ashley, a mining truck driver in Australia who has shared her story online. As per reports, she has also been adjudged “the world’s hottest truck driver" and revealed some jaw-dropping advantages of her job. Ashley gets free food along with transportation and has to work only for 6 months a year and earns a six-figure salary. She works in a mine in Western Australia as a truck driver.

Ashley revealed that she is associated with the mining industry and travels by truck. They are also sent to remote areas for business. But the advantage of her job is that she can live her life on her terms. When it comes to her pay cheques and leaves, they are paid on time. Not just this but the mining truck drivers also get a bonus every month.

Ashley, who is also a skilled mechanic, is active on social media. She has close to 70,000 followers on TikTok. She uses the platform to talk openly about her life on the road.

She also disclosed that when she was in the training period, she used to earn around $94,000 (around Rs 77 lakh) annually. Later, the organisation was paying her a wage of $51.50 i.e. around Rs 4,200 for every hour. Ashley further revealed that the new company that she is working for is currently paying a bonus of $2000 (Rs 1.63 lakh) every month, and if we combine it with her annual salary, her net income becomes $122,000 (around Rs 1 crore) per annum.

Not just Ashley but many truck drivers who work for supermarkets in the UK earn more than a professional engineer or a doctor in India. The annual salary of these people varies from £60,000-£70,000 (over Rs 6 crore). These UK truck drivers not just get the basic salary but also get the regular bonus of around £2000 now and then.