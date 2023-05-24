Australian Woman Kills Abusive Husband With Sleeping Pills-laced Biscuits, Keeps Body In Freezer

For years, Rebecca Payne’s husband Noel Payne was violent and controlling but in September 2020 she laced biscuits with sleeping pills to keep him in deep sleep but then he passed away. The 43-year-old woman is now facing life in prison for the murder charges of her husband. Rebecca gave Noel a fatal dose of Temazepam, laced in the icing of biscuits which she gave him with a cup of Milo. She then shifted his body into a freezer and strapped it closed at their home in Walpeup, a small town in the state of Victoria, Australia.

According to Metro, the defender in this case, Richard Edney told the Supreme Court of Victoria that this is a case where Rebecca Payne should be shown mercy by “their honour given what she experienced, and endured at the hands of Noel Payne".

During the trial in March, the court heard that Noel brought another lover into the family home before his death and the defender alleged that he used to abuse both women. He also shared that Noel had created an immoral universe where he treated women of that house as mere objects for his pleasure.

Rebecca said that she did not intend to kill her husband but had panicked when he passed out after having the biscuits with sleeping pills. However, during the examination, the doctors could not determine whether an overdose killed him or the suffocation inside the freezer.

The woman alleged that her husband used to repeatedly spit on her and watch her shower, attacked her in a graveyard, forced her to watch videos of abuse and have 18 tattoos with his name on her body. He termed it as possessive abuse.

The defender also informed the court that Noel raped the women, and sexually assaulted them. His lover had a brain injury. The lover’s name couldn’t be revealed due to legal reasons provided the evidence to the court.

But prosecutor David Glynn called Payne “a cold-blooded killer". He told the court that Rebecca had grit, foresight and determination and called it murder rather than the other way around. He mentioned that she could leave her marriage instead of committing the murder. The jury’s decision is pending on the trial and will take a decision next week.