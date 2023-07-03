Austrian Athlete Sets New World Record With His Sideways Jump

Austria’s Parkour athlete, Lorenz Wetscher, has accomplished a remarkable feat, securing a new world record for the farthest standing sideways jump. On May 13, in Hall in Tyrol, Austria, Wetscher astounded spectators by covering a jaw-dropping distance of 2.83 meters (9 feet, 3 inches). The Guinness World Records (GWR) acknowledged his achievement by releasing a video of the moment, which instantly grabbed viewers’ attention, garnering over 6 million views. Interestingly, Wetscher successfully surpassed his own previous record set in 2015, which was 3.15 meters. His aim was to motivate and empower his fellow group members to unlock their full potential.

After successfully completing the leap, Lorenz celebrated with a fist pump and a full-twisting side somersault from the height of the second block.

“Farthest standing sideways jump - 2.83 metres (9 ft 3 in) by Lorenz Wetscher," read the caption posted with the clip

Shortly after the Guinness World Records shared the video, social media erupted with admiration. Many users expressed their appreciation, however, there were also those who felt they could easily surpass the record.

A user wrote, “My guy could be the best goal keeper,”

Another wondered, “I don’t know why I feel like I could easily beat this.”

“Something I use to do when I was small is a record too,” wrote another user.

A user shared, “I’m sure there’s some African tribal members, for whom jumping is actively part of their customs that could beat this record with minimal effort.”

Lorenz Wetscher achieved yet another feat in May this year. He created a new world record for the longest backward standing jump, covering a distance of 2.61 meters (8 feet 6 inches). The previous record for this title had remained unbroken for over two decades, Wetscher beat the previous record by 60 centimetres.

In January 2022, Wetscher along with fellow athletes, Stefan Dollinger, Quirin Somavilla and Tobias Kahofer, set a new benchmark for the most backflips in one minute (team) category. Working seamlessly as a team, they executed a total of 69 backflips, crossing the previous record by the margin of 18 flips.