Auto Rickshaw Driver's 'Warning' Message for Passengers Has Desis in Splits

You often see Auto Waala have messages written on the back of their vehicle. While sometimes these messages are hilarious, other times, these are just warning signs for fellow drivers on the road. Now, an image which is circulating on the internet has a hilarious message written. Twitter user ‘Adi’ took to the micro blogging site and shared an image of the vehicle. “He is the real Top G," he wrote in the caption.

The message on the vehicle read: “Keep safe distance..pls? Don’t say bhayya. Call me Bhai, Dada, Boss, Brother." The image has left people amused and has now gone viral. It has over 82K views. Have a look:

He is the real Top G pic.twitter.com/wHv0rlwxf7— Adi (@50shadesofadi) April 24, 2023

“I used to call taxi/ auto driver or any vendor /waiter uncle first but its only been few yrs since I started calling them bhaiyya bcz there were times when they’ve asked me “mein uncle dikhta hu?" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “What if some random passenger wrote that and he doesn’t even know what it says?"

One person wrote, “what is the difference between bhayya and bhai?"

Main character energy— Aparna (@sukoongharr) April 24, 2023

sigma uncle > > > — emaan (@emaanwiddoubleA) April 24, 2023

I used to call taxi/ auto driver or any vendor /waiter uncle first but its only been few yrs since I started calling them bhaiyya bcz there were times when they've asked me "mein uncle dikhta hu?" https://t.co/xNia5wGzIK— Love (@ksjinholic) April 26, 2023

new bio incoming https://t.co/IRwDmtbh8S— ek pun ka jeena (@maulanaglumi) April 25, 2023

What would your reaction be if you read this message?

