Avocado Paan, Really? Don't Know About You, But We Are Not At All Pleased

In the streets of Delhi, unusual food combinations are not uncommon. From Maggi-Biryani and Omellete-Oreos to Mango-Panipuri, the national capital has seen it all. While the internet has tagged these food combinations as weird and something that they do not approve of, the videos of these strange food combinations have often gone viral and amused people on social media. Adding to the long list of food combinations no one usually thinks of, is another dish. This time, it is a Paan, stuffed with avocado. This peculiar culinary creation has garnered mixed reactions from netizens.

A video of a paan shop owner from Delhi’s Connaught Place has gone viral on social media platforms due to a new dessert he introduced.

Watch it here:

In the video, a person in a decorated paan shop can be seen initially preparing the paan using standard ingredients like betel leaves, areca nuts, slaked lime, and various mouth-freshening additives. However, what sets this paan apart is the unexpected addition of ripe avocado.

The shopkeeper slices an avocado in half, scoops out three servings of its flesh, and combines it with the traditional paan ingredients. The paan is then folded and decorated with edible silver foil. Notably, the finished product is served with the remaining half of the avocado.

The video has been liked over 2 lakh times already. It also has more than one thousand comments. Responses to this unique paan have not been favourable, and Instagram users have suggested that such experiments with food should be avoided. One comment sarcastically says that even cheese, mayonnaise, and butter should have been added to the paan. In a similar tone, another user has asked if these are supposed to be eaten with a cup of tea while having breakfast.

“Just because you can, you shouldn’t," wrote a viewer. Many users have also expressed that the paan would now be sold at a considerably higher price as Avcado is added to it.

This isn’t the first time the humble and traditional paan has witnessed unconventional culinary creations. In a previous viral video, a man prepared a Paan Dosa by pouring green dosa batter onto a griddle and adding butter, betel leaves, dry fruits, and and few other items. Without a doubt, this combination was not well received by the netizens either.