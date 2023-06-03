CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Queen for a Reason': Babar Azam Trolled for Pairing Colourful Socks With Sandals in Viral Pic

Curated By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 08:06 IST

'Queen for a Reason': Babar Azam Trolled for Pairing Colourful Socks With Sandals in Viral Pic (Photo Credits: Twitter/@GemsOfCricket)

Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam's fancy socks paired with sandals inspire trolls and memes on Twitter.

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam has once again caught the attention of social media users, albeit for his fashion sense rather than his cricketing achievements. A picture of him wearing colourful socks has gone viral, sparking a wave of humour and jokes online. In the image, Babar can be seen posing with some women, sporting a black t-shirt and shorts. However, it is his unconventional choice of socks, paired with sandals, that has led to a flurry of memes and light-hearted banter.

Some users couldn’t help but draw comparisons to Indian cricketing star Virat Kohli, who was also seen sporting a similar combination in the past. But, fans were divided in their opinions, with some arguing that Kohli pulled off the look better than Babar.

Also Read: Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are the Same Person. Their Adorable Childhood Photos are ‘Proof’

Meanwhile, check out the humourous exchange of comments and memes that followed.

Earlier, Babar shared a picture that sparked curiosity among his followers. It showed him and his trusted opening partner, Mohammad Rizwan, engrossed in studying, with Babar holding a piece of paper and Rizwan reading alongside him. It turns out the Pakistani duo has enrolled in a course at Harvard Business School, focusing on The Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports. They are attending all classes on campus in Boston, Massachusetts.

Also Read: ‘This Too Shall Pass’: Indians Find Unique Way to Taunt Babar Azam After Rare Failure With Bat

    Babar, who has occasionally faced criticism for his limited English communication skills, has now set out to prove his capabilities beyond the realm of cricket. Interestingly, it was during this course in the United States that his picture with some female fans caught the attention of the internet where he faced trolls targeting his fashion choice.

