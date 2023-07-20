Babar Azam's 'Match Winner' Cheque Came With Hilarious Error and Twitter Didn't Let it Go

In the realm of cricket, Pakistani captain Babar Azam has emerged as a favourite subject for memers, who find endless amusement in his peculiarities. But this time, the spotlight shifted to a quirky twist of fate after Pakistan’s epic victory over Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in the opening Test at Galle. The match took place from July 16 to July 20, and Pakistan took a 1-0 lead into the contest.

In the viral image captured during the presentation ceremony after the Test, Babar received a $5000 match winner’s cheque. But netizens were quick to notice a mistake on the cheque, where it stated, “US Dollars Two Thousand Only" above the numerical amount - a humourous blunder that set the internet ablaze with a frenzy of hilarious memes and witty jokes.

Check Out:

One cheeky user cheekily quipped, “After deducting GST," while another commentator likened it to the classic “CTC vs. in Hand Salary" dilemma. A witty third user added, “Whichever is lower :D" – undoubtedly leaving everyone in stitches.

But that wasn’t the only moment that had the virtual world buzzing with excitement. During the same post-match ceremony, as Babar wholeheartedly praised his team’s incredible performance, especially applauding Saud Shakeel’s match-defining double century, he enthusiastically responded to a question from the interviewer with a simple “Definitely."

And just like that, it instantly caught the eye of viewers, transforming into a viral sensation that goes beyond being just Babar’s catchphrase. This “definitely" has now become a meme that continues to spread laughter and amusement across the cricketing world.

Watch the Viral Video:

😭😭😭 dudes gonna say jee definitely instead of qabool he on his nikkah im sure pic.twitter.com/Un1oDhckrQ— samia (@notrophiess) July 20, 2023

Earlier, Babar Azam’s fashion sense seemed to steal the spotlight more than his cricketing achievements. One particular picture of him wearing colourful socks went viral, igniting a wave of humor and jokes across the internet. Naturally, some users couldn’t resist drawing comparisons to Indian cricketing star Virat Kohli, who had been spotted sporting a similar combination in the past. However, fans found themselves divided, with some passionately arguing that Kohli pulled off the look better than Babar while others just made memes around it.

No doubt, cricket fans can’t let go of anything so easily!