Baby 'Transfer' Through Magic: Indian TV Show's Dramatic Pregnancy Scene Has Desis Finding Logic

Indian soap operas are known for their over-the-top and fantastical storylines, which frequently venture into the realm of magical and supernatural occurrences. These shows, while entertaining for many viewers, often defy scientific principles and logic, creating humourous and absurd scenarios. One such instance that recently caught the attention of the internet was a clip from the daily soap ‘Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka’ aired on Star Plus.

In the clip shared by Instagram page ‘A Clear Record’, two women named Roshni and Shayari are shown discussing a magical baby ‘transfer’ through a glowing rope-like object between them. Roshni explains that this object is a ‘bridge’ that has been established between them, and through it, her baby will be ‘transferred’ to Shayari’s womb. The scene depicts a glowing screen, presumably indicating the magical transfer taking place, and it becomes evident that the show has portrayed surrogacy without any scientific basis.

The internet couldn’t help but react to this bizarre scene, with many users expressing amusement and disbelief. “Ok but hats off to the actors, how can they act so serious on such stupid moments,” commented a user. “I am thankful to the creators, I was in coma for 3 years, I saw this playing on TV, i got up and turned off the TV,” said another.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 5.2 million views on Instagram.

Meanwhile, this particular soap opera, ‘Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka,’ has faced previous instances of trolling due to its bizarre scenes and illogical premises. Earlier, a video that went viral showed the protagonist, Aman, who took the phrase ‘Chand taare tod laun’ (I will bring down the moon and stars for you) quite literally. He attempted to lasso the moon with a glowing rope in front of onlookers, hoping to win a piece of it to give to the woman he loved.

Such instances have contributed to the show’s reputation for presenting highly fantastical scenarios, where characters possess supernatural abilities like living under the shadow of a jinn or having angelic powers. It consistently defies scientific principles, contributing to its criticism for lack of realism!