Baby's Reaction After Tasting Kiwi For The First Time Is Too Cute To Miss

Social media platforms are full of cute, funny, and adorable videos of little babies. Among these, a certain category reigns supreme: videos capturing the first reactions of babies. Whether it’s their first encounter with ice cream or their hilarious reaction to lemons, these videos are a guaranteed source of laughter. A particular viral video exemplifies this genre, depicting a baby trying a slice of Kiwi for the first time. The baby’s hilarious reaction promises to elicit a sense of amusement.

The short clip features an adorable baby who is about to be fed a slice of Kiwi. Initially, the infant exhibited curiosity and enthusiasm for exploring the vibrant green fruit. But when he cautiously put the kiwi in his mouth, his face twisted because it tasted very strong. The baby’s response was both cute and hilarious, considering that kiwi is a fruit with a mix of sweetness and sourness. Despite this, the baby doesn’t quit. He holds the slice in his tiny hands and attempts another bite. The sourness prompts him to react similarly once again.

Posted by the Twitter handle Tansu YEĞEN, the caption to the video stated, “The reaction is hilarious." Watch the baby’s first reaction to having Kiwi here:

The reaction is hillarious🥝👦 pic.twitter.com/jacY5hpAj6— Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) August 3, 2023

Soon after the video went viral, it attained over 11.5 million views. Twitter users flooded the comment section with their reactions.

“I love this for the authenticity of the reaction and the willingness to continue engaging. Whether or not s/he develops a taste for Kiwi only time will tell, but if not, they gave it a go Bravo!" wrote an individual.

I love this for the authenticity of the reaction and the willingness to continue engaging. Whether or not s/he develops a taste for Kiwi only time will tell, but if not, they gave it a go … BRAVO— Init4Health #CaithClúdachAghaidhe #SábháilBeathaí. (@Init4Health) August 3, 2023

One of the people mentioned, “Mom passes a kiwi to her little one. The baby’s face lights up with joy and anticipation. But as that tangy flavor hits, cute squints follow, yet it doesn’t deter the tiny tot from devouring the kiwi with hilarious expressions!"

Mom passes a kiwi to her little one. The baby's face lights up with joy and anticipation. But as that tangy flavor hits, cute squints follow, yet it doesn't deter the tiny tot from devouring the kiwi with hilarious expressions! 🥝😄👶 #BabyTasteAdventures #KiwiFun— The Other Legend 𝕏 (@XpertInsights) August 4, 2023

“If that’s a kiwi the seeds are going to make short work of that child’s back end once it recycles. Poor child is going to be scorched. I made that mistake too only I was silly and pureed the dish. Massive carpet burn," claimed an individual.

If that's a kiwi the seeds are going to make short work of that child's back end once it recycles. Poor child is going to be scorched. I made that mistake too only I was silly and pureed the dish. Massive carpet burn.— Isabelle Morgan 🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@lightwayves) August 3, 2023

Another hilarious comment reads, “That is so funny. I thought she was going to throw it away, but she kept trying to eat it. It’s like eat your spinach, it’s good for you".

That is so funny. I thought she was going to throw it away, but she kept trying to eat it. It’s like “eat your spinach, it’s good for you”.— sleeping 💤 in seattle (@porter_jared) August 4, 2023

What are your thoughts on this video of the baby’s reaction?