'Bahar Mil': Viral Pic of Kohli-Gambhir's Spat in IPL 2023 Has Become Most Delhi Moment Ever

Discovering who can conquer the temperament of Delhi boys has always been a daunting task, but when Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir faced off after the RCB vs LSG match at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday, things reached a whole new level of intensity. Kohli’s cheeky antics had been a source of amusement throughout the match, but things took an ugly turn when the two cricketing legends became embroiled in a heated war of words. Twitter erupted with jokes about the quintessential Delhi boy behaviour on display, dubbing it the “most Delhi moment ever!"

‘The Boys’ moment has made its way into IPL 2023 with this viral pic of Kohli and Gambhir, huh?

favourite highlight from today's match: "bsdk bahar miliyo fir batata" pic.twitter.com/pAytmi26El— Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) May 1, 2023

oye RCB ke liye kuch bhi bol le, mahi bhai ke baare mai kuch nahi sununga pic.twitter.com/54UZ8KZoZ5— Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) May 1, 2023

Gambhir poked Kohli once again and said “ Will ground you next game, dont jump" after the match. Imagine becoming a coach, an MP, member of so many associations and member of BJP still cant control jealousy when Kohli or Dhoni come in his sight. Gambhir #RCBVSLSG pic.twitter.com/pIWOj695H5 — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) May 1, 2023

Years changed, but Kohli vs gambhir is still on , Delhi bloods fr https://t.co/AHPhU7aizD— Kohlified. (@123perthclassic) May 1, 2023

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli are literally Delhi guys. They be always just showing eyes to each other but never have guts to get into a real fight. “Tu jaanta hai mera baap kon hai” in true sense.— Madhur Singh (@ThePlacardGuy) May 2, 2023

Nothing just a normal conversation between Delhi guys pic.twitter.com/5WU4FkaUOI— mon (@4sacinom) May 1, 2023

Cricket is a gentleman’s game but then there are Delhi boys. pic.twitter.com/ItBpAkNpS3— Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) May 1, 2023

Despite a modest score of 126 for nine on a challenging track, RCB managed to defend it and keep LSG 18 runs short. The match was already an entertaining showdown, but Kohli’s aggressive play made it even more thrilling for fans on and off the field.

Although playful teasing is common in the IPL, nobody expected things to take a serious turn between Kohli and Gambhir after the match. A verbal spat between the two erupted after Kyle Mayers and Naveen-ul-Haq exchanged words with the RCB star. This incident quickly became the talk of the town and resulted in yet another intense banter between Kohli and Gambhir, who have had their fair share of clashes before.

Gambhir vs Kolhi ! The heated rivalry is back on ground todayKohli ka temper and Gambhir ki Garmi at best The culprit #naveenulhaq beware of #Kohli. #Gambhir came to defend his team, no offense there.#RCBVSLSG pic.twitter.com/VSQBVGJkXt— Sudip Naik (@SudipNaikGoa) May 1, 2023

Meanwhile, the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed a plethora of “Delhi things." For instance, during the DC vs SRH match on Saturday, a massive fight broke out in the stands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. In a viral video, two groups of fans were seen engaged in a physical altercation, with the brawl escalating by the second, and multiple people getting involved. The incident prompted some Twitter users to make light of the situation, quipping that it was just another ordinary day in Delhi.

