Bangalore Man Creates Record Eating 13 Ragi Balls In 30 Minutes In A Competition

Sarjapura witnessed an exciting contest on Sunday as individuals from Kunigal, Mandya, and Malur taluks gathered to compete in a unique challenge—consuming Ragi mudde, or Ragi balls. More than 40 participants eagerly joined the competition, paying an entry fee of Rs 200. The task at hand was to devour as many Ragi balls as possible within a 30-minute time frame, accompanied by mouthwatering chicken curry.

As the competition commenced, each participant was provided with two hefty Ragi balls, each weighing half a kilogram. Once they finished eating, additional Ragi balls were promptly served. To honour the winners, the organizers presented a sheep and two chickens as prizes.

The crown of victory went to Harish, a resident of Mahalakshmi Layout in Bengaluru, who remarkably devoured 13 Ragi balls within the stipulated half-hour time frame. Srinivas and Anand secured the second and third prizes, respectively. The spectacle attracted a crowd from neighbouring areas, all eager to witness the contestants’ impressive eating feats.

In a similar vein, as part of the Ugadi festival celebrations, an equally enticing competition featuring Ragi Mudde and Natikoli Saru (country chicken curry) took place in Nandini Layout, Bangalore. A participant from Mandya emerged as the champion, leaving everyone astounded by consuming a remarkable 16 servings of the Ragi Mudde meal.

While competitions during Ugadi are customary in rural areas, this event stood out as it took place in the capital city of Bengaluru and was organized by the Janmabhoomi Foundation. The primary objective was to showcase the traditional cooking of Ragi Mudde and chicken curry, prepared in rural style. Participants from various regions, including Bangalore, Tumkur, Chitradurga, Mandya, Pavagada, Sira, Kunigal, and Nagamangala, enthusiastically took part.

A staggering 150 individuals eagerly participated in the competition. To enter the Ragi Mudde Natikoli Saru meal contest, each participant paid an entry fee of Rs 150. Organizers provided them with 100 grams of country chicken meat, two eggs, and an unlimited supply of Ragi Mudde to devour. Additionally, Nati Koli curry, chicken fry, and mutton fry were also prepared as part of the sumptuous meal. Ensuring fairness, each Ragi Mudde was uniformly prepared, weighing 250 grams.