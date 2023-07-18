Banned Vegetable From Pilibhit Forest Costs More Than Mutton

In the lush forests of Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, a unique and expensive vegetable emerges during the monsoon season. Known as Katrua, this wild vegetable grows in the roots of Sal trees and offers a distinct taste reminiscent of mutton. Despite being banned for picking due to its protected forest status, Katrua finds its way to the market, commanding a high price.

Katrua, a type of wild mushroom, flourishes in the dense jungles of Pilibhit, where tigers often roam. Local villagers secretly dig it up from the forest in the early hours and sell it in the market. Despite the vegetable’s illegality, it is highly sought after, fetching prices ranging from Rs 1,000 to 1,500. The Forest Department’s increased monitoring, prompted by the WildLife Crime Control Bureau’s alert, has made it challenging to bring Katrua from the forest. Instances of confiscations and raids have deterred its availability in the market.

Preparing Katrua requires meticulous cleaning, making it more time-consuming than meat. The vegetable is then either cut into pieces or cooked whole. Similar to chicken or mutton, Katrua requires a generous array of spices, including turmeric, pepper, chicken masala, onion paste, garam masala, and aromatic seasonings. This careful preparation contributes to its reputation as a mutton alternative for vegetarians, enhancing its allure.

Although predominantly found in the Mahof forest of Pilibhit, Katrua’s popularity extends beyond the region. Traders from tons like Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur, and Mailani purchase the vegetable discreetly to sell in other areas. However, the Forest Department and Pilibhit Tiger Reserve strictly prohibit unauthorized entry into the reserve, warning of consequences for those illegally entering the forest to harvest Katrua.