Bar Charges Rs 180 For Slicing Sandwich Into Half, Owner Says, 'Additional Requests Have A Cost'

People are now used to service charges and other charges as well when they visit a restaurant. They will however be surely shocked to the core for other frivolous charges like paying money for cutting the sandwiches in half. According to a report published in the Daily Star, this incident happened in Italy.

Bar Pace located in Italy’s Lake Como area in Gera Lario has been criticised after they were charged for slicing the sandwiches into half. One of the infuriated customers shared a picture of the bill online which added €2 (around Rs 180) for serving the sandwich between two people. The receipt of the bill, which is from June 18, shows that Bar Pace added the cost of slicing their sandwich. It is labeled as dives da meta which means divided in half.

The customer had also bought a toast vegetariano e patatine. It is a vegetarian toasted sandwich and crisps for £6.46 (Rs 680). On top of that the consumer has purchased a Coca-Cola, a 500ml bottle of water and an espresso. The total bill was €15.70 (Rs 1,427) including the cost of chopping the sarnie. The consumer who shared the image had apparently gone to the bar with their partner.

The guests, who had to pay this bill, were horrified at the extra charge and shared their experience on Trip Advisor, “This has never happened to me in any of the places I have visited in the world."

The owner of the bar, who remains unidentified, has reverted to the complaint online. He said, “If a customer asks me to make two portions of toast, I have to use two saucers, and two napkins and go to the table using two hands." He also said, “It is true that the customer is always right, but it is equally true that additional requests have a cost."

Charging for various services is not new in Italy and it frequently adds a charge known as coperto in many restaurants. Coperto is a fee added to a bill for table service and the amount is usually set- at around €2-4 (Rs 180-Rs 363) per person dining at the table.