Barbecue Restaurant In China Faces Backlash For Misogynistic Poster

A poster displayed outside a barbecue restaurant in China has caught the attention of the Internet. It has sparked widespread outrage and backlash due to its photo, featuring a misogynistic slogan. The poster, located in a restaurant in Shaanxi province, depicts the back of a woman wearing revealing underwear and fishnet stockings, reported South China Morning Post. Accompanying it was a handwritten slogan that reads, “Get yourself drunk to give him a chance." Once the image gained attention, people on the internet came to criticize the poster. However, a woman working at the restaurant defended the poster. She claimed it was merely a “joke" and had been displayed for years without any criticism. She further suggested that individuals should not take it seriously and that it depended on one’s perspective.

“It depends on how you think about it. You don’t have to take it seriously,” she said.

However, the poster’s presence ignited a heated public debate regarding sexism. In light of this incident, many are condemning the restaurant’s slogan as not only a negative influence but also potentially encouraging criminal behaviour. South China Morning Post also reported that under Chinese criminal law, engaging in sexual activity with an intoxicated woman without her consent constitutes rape. This carries a sentence of three to ten years of imprisonment.

In response to the controversy, the local food administration intervened. On May 30, the Chinese media outlet Qihuan Video reported that the restaurant had removed the offensive advertisement following their intervention.

In a similar incident, a recent advertisement for a collagen drink by the Five Doctors brand had ignited widespread criticism, reported Global Times. The video ad features five women, each with an intense expression, raising their fists high and loudly proclaiming phrases such as “My husband makes me mad, so I’ll drink this!" “I will be a year older soon, so I’ll drink this!" and “You all forced me to drink this!"

The controversial advertisement has drawn strong backlash online, with social media expressing frustration over the video’s portrayal. Critics argue that the ad not only diminishes the value of the founders’ esteemed degrees but also perpetuates harmful stereotypes about Chinese women who do not wish to be confined to narrow roles.