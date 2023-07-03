Barber Calmly Giving Haircut To Child With Special Needs Deserves Applause

There are many people who willingly lend a helping hand to support individuals with special needs. But working with children with special needs requires immense patience and care. This particular video featuring a barber will make you reevaluate your understanding of patience, love and care needed when working with specially-abled children. The clip shows how this man has created a welcoming and accommodating environment in his shop.

It captures the compassionate approach of barber Billy as he attentively handles a child with special needs. At first, the child displays distress, crying and refusing to have a haircut. However, Billy patiently reassures the child, offering words of comfort and encouragement. Gradually, he manages to convince the child to proceed with the haircut. With remarkable skill and sensitivity, Billy completes the task.

Posted by the Instagram account Good News Movement, the caption of the video read: “Billy opened Your Kinds of Cuts, a special needs barber shop. The patience and care from all the staff is beautiful to watch! Your Kind Of Cuts is a sensory friendly, special needs haircut experience for men, women & kids!”

Take a look:

The video has attained over 1.8 million views within two days and users wasted no time to appreciate the barber. One of them commented, “The child is going to feel nice having the freshest cut at school. Kudos to the barber for being patient with the kiddo.”

Another user said, “This man has a superpower that I and most men do not possess. I thought I knew patience until I saw this and realize I have none compared to him.”

“Haircuts can be really tough for kids with sensory issues. My son is autistic, he’s had trouble with haircuts. Patience and encouragement are so important in helping them become comfortable with the process,” read a comment.

Praising the barber, a user called him an angel. “Angels! Our community can’t get enough of these people who truly see our children and hold real space for them," he wrote.

Alongside the abundant praise for the barber, several users took the opportunity to express their deep appreciation for Billy and mentioned how society needs such people like him.