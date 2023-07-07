Barbie Fever: AI Images Transform India Into A Pink Wonderland

As the premier of the Barbie movie draws closer, fans are at a fever pitch. Everyone wants to know everything related to the Barbie movie. Fans are also pulling off their own movie-inspired fits. Amidst all the buzz, an artist has re-imagined some of India’s iconic structures by donning Barbie’s colours. Using the artificial intelligence tool MidJourney, an artist has shared a set of snaps on their LinkedIn handle. It shows iconic structures like the Taj Mahal, India Gate, Gateway of India, and even the Mumbai Local Train coloured pink. It looks breathtaking and can almost pass off as the real thing.

There were also snaps of religious places like Tirupati Balaji Temple, and Golden Temple, and landmarks such as Howrah Bridge, Charminar, and Mumbai Sealink. Alongside the pictures, the user has written, “Barbie fever across India. Imagined via MidJourney AI.” Check it out here yourself:

There was a flurry of reaction in the comment section. Users expressed how wonderful this entire selection of snaps looked to them. Some even mentioned their favourites. “The train looks so cool!” a user wrote.

“This is so cool… Bravo,” another comment read.

“Very nice,” a user commented.

Meanwhile, the Barbie live-action movie is set to hit the big screens on July 21. However, that will not be the case in Vietnam. The country has banned the upcoming movie from cinemas. This is all to do with the scenes with a map showing China’s claims to territory in the South China Sea. The fantasy comedy movie was all set to release nationwide in Vietnam along with its release in other parts of the world. But its performance schedule has been removed from the websites of the major cinema chains in Vietnam. This decision to ban came after the government’s decision due to scenes featuring the apparent nine-dash line, state media reported.

China has long used this nine-dash line to showcase the country’s claims over most of the resource-rich sea. This has not settled well with Hanoi, which also claims parts of the waterway.