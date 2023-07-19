Barbie in Indian Attire: AI Artist Imagines Margot Robbie in 'Pink' Traditional Outfits

AI artists have pushed the boundaries of creativity by using their imaginations to create portraits that exude pure beauty. In recent times, we have witnessed numerous examples of artists leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to transform unconventional ideas into captivating visual creations. And with the current Barbie fever taking hold, it’s no surprise that artists have incorporated this iconic figure into their artworks. One such instance occurred when an artist envisioned Margot Robbie donning pink traditional attires, providing a delightful treat for Desis and art enthusiasts alike.

AI artist, Tapan Aslot, recently shared his collection of portraits featuring the beloved ‘Barbie’ actress adorned in a multitude of pink traditional outfits. The vivid collection presented Robbie in a range of outfits, including floral lehengas, elegant sarees, and exquisite one-pieces, accompanied by traditional, intricately crafted jewellery. In each portrayal, this Desi Barbie exuded an ethereal presence, akin to a young Indian lady or a glamourous actress preparing for a grand traditional gathering.

To enhance the beauty of the artworks, Aslot skillfully incorporated the backdrop of Jaipur, known as the ‘Pink City’, with its splendid architectural landmarks. In fact, this artistic choice transported Barbie into the heart of India’s own Pink City, where she effortlessly showcased the opulence of an Indian woman’s luxurious wardrobe.

Take a Look:

Meanwhile, a talented artist from Pakistan also gained recognition for their exceptional transformations. Using AI tools, this artist turned Barbie and Ken into the beloved celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The artist’s talent extended beyond PeeCee and her singer husband, as they also reimagined other notable Bollywood stars, including Aamir Khan-Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli. The mesmerising results left everyone in awe, showcasing the power of AI to bring iconic personalities to life in breathtaking ways.

Just another way to celebrate ‘Barbie’ mania!