Bartender's Hilarious Reaction To Customer's 'Extra Creamy' Pina Colada Request Goes Viral

Bartenders often find themselves in challenging situations when customers make unique requests for customized drinks. Some customers may ask for a surprise drink, leaving the bartenders scratching their heads. In other instances, people might have specific ingredients they want in their drinks. Recently, a hilarious incident happened when a customer ordered an “Extra Creamy" Pina Colada, resulting in a humorous response from the server. The message left by the server on the receipt read, “That’s Just What. He Said He Wanted. I Guess Add Whip Before. You Blend," followed by the exclamation, “I Hate It Here."

Sharing the receipt, a Twitter user wrote, “That is a sick man lol.”

That is a sick man lol pic.twitter.com/Mq3U2eaKwE— Lance🇱🇨 (@Bornakang) July 19, 2023

The Twitter post quickly went viral, garnering over 1.5 million views. Social media users are responding with funny reactions and comments.

A user reacting to the post feels extra cream is a must-have addition.

Extra creamy is a must— Natalia 🌸 (@cutienataliaa) July 19, 2023

Another user expressed their love for the idea of an extra creamy drink.

i love EXTRA CREAMY pic.twitter.com/27Zu747bT6— xxes (@_xxes_) July 19, 2023

Another suggested straightforward solution, like adding more coconut cream.

Add more coconut creamSeems pretty straightforward — Count of Monte Gripto (El Duderino arc) (@MonteGripto) July 19, 2023

One user even speculated that the customer might have desired a creamier, ice cream-like consistency.

He prob wanted smth more creamy like an ice cream sort of , not liquid with ice— (fan account)❤️‍🔥 (@selenandonika) July 20, 2023

Another user who faced similar unusual customer requests confessed that it can be embarrassing to send such orders to the kitchen.

NO BC IT REALLY IS EMBARRASSING WHEN THE CUSTOMER REQUESTS SOMETHING STUPID AND YOU STILL HAVE TO SEND IT TO THE KITCHEN. Like please chef dont judge me!! Its the customer not me!! https://t.co/15LUUAJD9g— ang 📓 (@notchenford) July 20, 2023

Earlier, a similar hilarious incident grabbed attention when a Starbucks barista named Josie Morales received a highly customized request from a customer named Edward. As reported by the New York Post, Edward used his reward points to create a one-of-a-kind coffee. The order slip left Josie stunned, as it listed over 10 items added to a Venti Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino.

The customer who placed the customized coffee order sees no issue with baristas preparing such drinks. On the other hand, the barista who posted the order online as a joke faced consequences and was fired by Starbucks.

The TikTok trend of ordering complex coffees from Starbucks’ secret menu had sparked mixed reactions among social media users. While some find it entertaining and creative, others see it as a burden on baristas. During this time, many people joined the trend, placing orders with super-specific ingredients, which can be challenging for baristas to fulfil.