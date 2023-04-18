CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Madhuri DixitFaf Du PlessisCristiano RonaldoMillie Bobby BrownMan Eaten By Hippo
Home » Viral » Baseball Star Slams Airline for Making Pregnant Wife Clean Up Kid's Mess, Gets Schooled
2-MIN READ

Baseball Star Slams Airline for Making Pregnant Wife Clean Up Kid's Mess, Gets Schooled

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 14:20 IST

International

Anthony Bass is getting backlash over United Airlines drama. (Photo: Twitter/@AnthonyBass52)

Anthony Bass is getting backlash over United Airlines drama. (Photo: Twitter/@AnthonyBass52)

MLB pitcher Anthony Bass is getting criticised after he posted a tweet complaining about a United Airlines flight attendant asking his pregnant wife to clean up the popcorn spilled by their daughter.

American baseball pitcher Anthony Bass is drawing criticism on Twitter after he posted a tweet complaining about a United Airlines flight attendant. “The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?!" He wrote.

People on Twitter took exception to the tweet, pointing out that cleaning crew aboard flights are not “personal servers" and that the children were old enough to be asked to clean up after themselves. Bass elaborated in further tweets that the popcorn had been provided to the children by the airline, and not his wife. He added that his wife was high-risk but was permitted to fly by her doctors. He was also not present on the flight himself.

RELATED NEWS

Some people also expressed a contrary opinion and said that the crew on the flight should have helped her clean up. Which side are you on?

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
Shaoni Sarkar
Shaoni Sarkar, Subeditor at News18.com, covers social media and pop culture....Read More
Tags:
  1. Airline
  2. flight
first published:April 18, 2023, 14:20 IST
last updated:April 18, 2023, 14:20 IST