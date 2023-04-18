Baseball Star Slams Airline for Making Pregnant Wife Clean Up Kid's Mess, Gets Schooled

American baseball pitcher Anthony Bass is drawing criticism on Twitter after he posted a tweet complaining about a United Airlines flight attendant. “The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?!" He wrote.

People on Twitter took exception to the tweet, pointing out that cleaning crew aboard flights are not “personal servers" and that the children were old enough to be asked to clean up after themselves. Bass elaborated in further tweets that the popcorn had been provided to the children by the airline, and not his wife. He added that his wife was high-risk but was permitted to fly by her doctors. He was also not present on the flight himself.

I feel like this is an easy fix. iPad’s go to mom while the girls help clean up and then they get their iPad’s back? Also if they don’t listen doing this face also works. 10/10 recommend. https://t.co/kvZgrGTBdI pic.twitter.com/afiiU4Y9x5— Sydney Leroux (@sydneyleroux) April 18, 2023

Flight attendants aren't your servants.Retail workers aren't your servants.Food service workers aren't your servants.If your kids make a mess in public, it's your job to clean it up. https://t.co/uFyqTpjjE8— JayJay (@jayjay827) April 17, 2023

RIDICULOUS! Was the 5 year old too busy!? https://t.co/vTbXJZxKDg— Monét (@monetxchange) April 17, 2023

Commercial airlines are not your children’s playground. Pick it up and take responsibility for your kids. https://t.co/1qfs8crymU— Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) April 17, 2023

Hi. My name is Anthony Bass and I’m using my platforms and privilege to get someone fired bc my wife took pics of the popcorn on the floor instead of asking 5yo sibling to help mommy out and clean up. https://t.co/CLwUkLPLKm— = (@Chicanatravels) April 17, 2023

Is this millionaire MLB pitcher really out here crying because his kids made a mess on a plane and the flight attendant had his wife clean it up https://t.co/iBFUJkYnAZ— Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) April 17, 2023

Some people also expressed a contrary opinion and said that the crew on the flight should have helped her clean up. Which side are you on?

