'Bawaal' Movie's 'Bizarre' Dialogue Reminds People of Ranveer Allahbadia's Hitler Podcast

Remember Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps’ podcast where he spoke about Adolf Hitler. “Hilter is evil, but who isn’t?” the host said and it sparked tons of controversies all across social media. The statement received a lot of criticism then but it seems like the unpopular opinion is now being promoted in Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s upcoming movie ‘Bawaal’. The trailer of Bawaal released and it showed characters romanticising and normalising Hitler’s views.

Many people also thought that the full-fledged plot of the movie focused on the atrocities of Adolf Hitler. A scene in the trailer also claims something like “we all are like Hitler, and want something that others have.”

Due to this, people on Twitter are now drawing parallels between Bawaal and Ranveer’s podcast. One person also mentioned that the “BeerBicepsification” of history from likening Hitler to a “career hack" to a personality trait is unacceptable.

“This podcast was clearly shot after Bawaal was in which case how did a dialogue writer and BeerBiceps both come to the same conclusion that we are all a lil hitler-ish,” mentioned another person.

Here are a few tweets:

Bawaal is about an overconfident man with some sort of Hitler connection. Basically, a biopic of that Beer Biceps boy.— Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) July 9, 2023

This podcast was clearly shot after Bawaal was in which case how did a dialogue writer and BeerBiceps both come to the same conclusion that we are all a lil hitler-ish. https://t.co/6sgXmOdpa5— . (@deewanimedstani) July 9, 2023

It's finally happening. The BeerBicepsification of history from likening Hitler to a "career hack" to a personality trait."Hum sab mein thoda bahut Hitler jaise hain na," says Jahnvi tearfully as the screen fills with some kind of awful World War II imagery. No yaar. Please. https://t.co/v7iC00ZXNG — Narayani Basu (@narayani_basu) July 9, 2023

Meanwhile, director Nitesh Tiwari has reacted to the references of Hitler and World War II in the film. He said, “While creating a character, you can go back and look at the events and incidents which can play an important role in the overall arc of that character and the relationship in general. It’s not just about Hitler. There are many more things that you may not have seen in the trailer. Every incident has been very carefully chosen that can have an impact on the overall arc.”