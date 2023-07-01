BBC Apologises For Weather Forecast Glitch That Showed 7°C In UK

People in the United Kingdom were left baffled after BBC’s weather service suffered a technical glitch. It was reported that the United Kingdom would be in for a chilling week. As per the glitch, the temperature across Britain and Europe would be 7°C or 8°C. This was seen on the BBC Weather app. But that was not all that was affected by the glitch. TV broadcasts also reported the same. The slides on BBC News showed 8°C from the following Monday through Thursday in Edinburgh, Belfast, Cardiff, and London. Metro also shared that the Presenters did not acknowledge how much the weather difference was between what was shared and the actual forecasts.

The actual temperature was supposed to be 16°C to 23°C with bursts of light rain. It is not hard to see why people were confused.

The BBC Weather shared its apology on its Twitter handle and explained that there was some issue. “Our apologies for the incorrect temperatures appearing on the website and app. We are working with our data suppliers to fix this fault,” the tweet read.

Our apologies for the incorrect temperatures appearing on the website and app. We are working with our data suppliers to fix this fault.— BBC Weather (@bbcweather) June 29, 2023

Social media users shared their thoughts on this glitch. Many caught on it pretty early given the unusual temperatures during the summer month. Others were hopeful that even if the temperature is not as cool as BBC Weather showed, they could get some respite from the heat. “I think the BBC Weather app might be experiencing a glitch,” a user wrote with a laughing emoji. They also shared a screenshot of the app showing 7°C in London.

I think the BBC weather app might be experiencing a glitch 😂 pic.twitter.com/BhxGtoGGZ6— A Girl in Islington (@Shehadthoughts) June 29, 2023

“I am not saying my family is obsessed with checking the weather, but the BBC Weather app obviously having a glitch is bringing us a lot of joy,” a tweet read.

I'm not saying my family is obsessed with checking the weather, but the BBC Weather app obviously having a glitch is bringing us a lot of joy. pic.twitter.com/rufGXGGPAL— aisling 🤙 (@shliiing) June 29, 2023

Is this a glitch on BBC Weather? Looks the same for all of the UK. I've never seen a forecast like this before.@bbcweather pic.twitter.com/jkz6YQyMXc— Killian H. Gore (@killianhgore) June 29, 2023

Our apologies for the incorrect temperatures that appeared on the website and app earlier. We believe the problems have now been resolved. Thank you for your patience.— BBC Weather (@bbcweather) June 30, 2023

The issue took a while to be resolved and BBC Weather made sure to update people on it. Their tweet read, “Our apologies for the incorrect temperatures that appeared on the website and app earlier. We believe the problems have now been resolved. Thank you for your patience.”