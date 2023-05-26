‘Beautiful Moment’ Shows 35 Gharial Hatchlings At Satkosia Gorge Of Mahanadi

A heartwarming clip has been captivating nature enthusiasts and conservationists alike on social media. The clip, shared by Indian Forest Services Officer Susanta Nanda, showcases the remarkable sight of 35 gharial hatchlings at Satkosia Gorge in Mahanadi, marking a significant milestone in the successful breeding of these critically endangered reptiles for the third consecutive year. The video offers a glimpse into the thriving population of gharials, showcasing the tiny hatchlings basking in the warmth of the sun while making their way toward the water. Their adorable and delicate features, coupled with their remarkable survival against the odds, have stirred a sense of awe and wonder among viewers.

What makes this achievement even more noteworthy is the revelation shared by Susanta Nanda in his tweet. Satkosia Gorge, situated in the Mahanadi river basin, happens to be the southernmost limit of gharials in India. This fact adds an extra layer of significance to the successful breeding at this location, as it highlights the importance of conservation efforts in safeguarding these iconic reptiles in their natural habitat. “Happy to share the clip of 35 hatchlings of gharial at Satkosia Gorge of Mahanadi. Successful breeding of gharial’s for the 3rd year in a row. DYN that Satkosia Gorge happens to be the Southernmost limit of Gharial’s in India?” the tweet read.

The gharial, with its long, slender snout and distinctive appearance, is a species that has faced numerous challenges over the years. Habitat loss, poaching, and pollution have taken a toll on their populations, pushing them to the brink of extinction. However, the recent breeding success at Satkosia Gorge offers a glimmer of hope for the conservation of this critically endangered species.

The tweet by Susanta Nanda has sparked excitement and admiration, with many users expressing their joy and gratitude for the dedicated conservation efforts. They thanked the team of conservationists, researchers, and nature enthusiasts who play a vital role in protecting and preserving our rich biodiversity. “Beautiful moments sir,” a tweet read.

“Kudos to the team,” another user tweeted.

“Kisi party ka adhiveshan sa lag raha hai (looks like a party convention),” a user had written.

Satkosia Gorge, a haven of untouched wilderness, immerses visitors in the raw beauty of nature. Located far from the clamor of civilization, this rare place showcases the harmonious coexistence of diverse flora and fauna. Within its pristine boundaries, wild animals like sambar, barking deer, and wild boar find sanctuary, while leopards and royal Bengal tigers roam with majestic grace.