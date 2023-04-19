Beautiful Sight Of ‘Happy And Free’ Elephant Will Warm Your Heart

It’s always a delight to watch animals having fun moments into the wild. They always manage to cheer up the mood. Just like this video that shows a herd of elephants having the time of their lives in water. The happy video that’s circulating on Twitter has left animal lovers delighted. In the clip, the elephant in the front appears to be making its intent of playing in the water clear when two other companions join. Initially, the herd can be seen walking slowly before they pick up the pace while wading through a canal. Splashing water, the animals move their trunks playfully as the camera captures their fun moment.

One after another, the elephants move closer as their caretaker can be heard laughing in the background. The happy incident ends with the trio assembling in line wagging their trunks. “This is how elephants should be, just so beautiful to see, happy and free,” read the caption of the clip.

This is how Elephants should be, just so beautiful to see, happy and free!! pic.twitter.com/gUM9UaIcqQ— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) April 18, 2023

With over 1.1 million views, multiple users are loving the playful clip. A user assumed, “They are racing to get fed.”

They are racing to get fed— Michael (@mlhangge) April 18, 2023

Living their best life ♥️— James Downing (@jukusho) April 18, 2023

Love seeing them happy like this.— Pengabdi Choi Ung (@_ailurophileeee) April 19, 2023

So lovely to watch them free and happy beautiful clip. Thanks for sharing.— joy atkinson (@JoyJoybells31) April 18, 2023

Great to see em in their happy,natural environment🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘— nedmax (@GregMccormack) April 18, 2023

Previously, a video of baby elephants playing in muddy water created a tremendous buzz on social media. The herd frolicked in the dirty liquid and if the video is anything to go by, they had tons of fun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (@sheldricktrust)

The incident was shared online on the Instagram page of Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. They identified one of the cheerful elephants to be baby Rokka. “As Kaluku’s resident fish, Rokka could happily spend all day in the pool. The boys don’t quite match her passion for water (she sets a high bar!), so she is on a constant quest to find swimming partners,” read the caption. The video captures the baby elephant hopping on its friend, getting the mud water splashed in all directions. They continue to roll and play while enjoying each other’s company.

