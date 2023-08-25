Beautiful Yet Dangerous Portuguese Man O'War Appears On UK Beaches

A warning has been issued for the residents and tourists in Devon, UK, as Portuguese Man O’War was found washed up on the beaches at the popular holiday destination. Often mistaken for jellyfish, these ‘fearsome predators’ have appeared on beaches near Wembury, a small village. While their blue tentacles look beautiful, they carry a paralyzing and deadly poison for small fish. In extremely rare cases, their sting can be fatal for humans as well. It can be highly painful and can stay even after the creatures have died. While on the beach, Samantha Barnes, a local kayaker and volunteer from Devon Wildlife Trust, captured images of the creature in the sea and raised concerns.

Taking to their Facebook, the organisation wrote, “We had a few reports of them washing up on the beach over the past few days - be careful not to touch.”

According to the Wildlife Trust Website, “They are fearsome predators, catching small fish and crustaceans with their long stinging tentacles. It’s these tentacles that you need to watch out for too.”

They further explained that the Portuguese Man O’War typically lives on the ocean’s surface and floats with the help of their gas-filled bladder. Their bladder features a “crest-like structure at the top which acts as a sail.” These creatures can’t swim and are entirely dependent on the wind’s force. As a result, they sometimes end up on the nearby beaches.

Although these creatures are often found on beaches in the UK, a recent incident occurred earlier this month at Mumbai’s Juhu beach, where visitors became victims of the sea predator’s sting. Six individuals, including children, were rushed to the Cooper Hospital, where they quickly received medical attention.

Marine officials have taken action to warn beachgoers about the sightings of Portuguese Man O’ War. Banners were placed to warn visitors about these dangerous creatures.

An expert, in a conversation with The Indian Express, previously mentioned that they don’t have mouths and do not bite.

Shaunak Modi, director of the Coastal Conservation Foundation, said, “The blue bottles’ tentacles are covered in venom cells which, if stepped on, will cause severe pain. Their sting can be extremely painful. Since people usually walk barefoot on the beaches, they accidentally step on the blue bottles, which then causes severe pain.”

For several years, these marine creatures have been observed on different beaches in Mumbai during the monsoon season, leading to people getting accidental stings.