Before You Could Even Spell World Record, This Autistic Man Set One In Speedcubing

American speed cuber Max Park broke a long-standing record after solving a 3x3x3 puzzle in just 3.13 seconds. Max achieved the incredible feat at the Pride in Long Beach 2023 event in California, securing his entry into the Guinness Book of World Records. Max surpassed China’s Yusheng Du who had solved the puzzle in 3.47 seconds back in 2018.

Max already dominates the world of speedcubing, holding not only the single solve world records but also the average solve world records for the 4x4x4, 5x5x5, 6x6x6 and 7x7x7 cube categories.

Diagnosed with autism, Max has battled his own struggles in life. His parents, Schwan and Miki, highlight the deep impact that cubing has had on their son’s journey, describing it as “a good therapy”. They recall a time “when Max couldn’t even open water bottles, but he showed interest in solving Rubik’s Cubes.”

“Fastest 3x3x3 Cube Solve EVER! - Guinness World Records,” Guinness World Records wrote while sharing a video of Max’s achievements. The overlay text in the video reads, “Max Park is about to do what many thought was impossible.”

The remarkable feat soon captured the attention and admiration of people from around the world, resulting in a flood of comments expressing appreciation for Max’s achievement.

One user expressed their delight, stating, “I can’t think of a better way for the record to have been broken. Congrats Max.”

Another who was surprised, wrote, “I was so surprised when I saw Max Park broke the world record after it has been held by Yusheng Du for almost 5 years congrats to him once again.”

One enthusiastic user declared, “MAX is an absolute beast.”

One more wrote, “The fact someone with autism is able to do something like this is incredible!! Props to him.”

Max Park’s journey has taken him far beyond his initial struggles as he has become an official ambassador for Rubik’s.

Earlier, cubing veteran Erik Akkersdijk was left stunned when Max set the 7x7x7 single record with an astonishing time of 1 minute and 40 seconds. Erik regarded it as the most impressive feat he had ever witnessed and believed that “The record will likely stand for some time.”

However, Max Park proved him wrong soon as he surpassed his own performance by smashing the 7x7x7 single record within 1 minute and 35 seconds.