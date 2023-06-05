'Beginning of an End': Cringe Pop Star Taher Shah's Comeback Tweet Sends Internet into Frenzy

Taher Shah, a Pakistani singer, songwriter, and actor, has captivated the attention of music enthusiasts around the world, albeit in a rather unconventional way. Through his distinct music videos, often described as ‘cringe,’ Shah has gained international recognition and become an internet sensation. In 2013, his music video ‘Eye to Eye’ propelled him to fame, and despite its unconventional lyrics and low-budget visuals, it garnered both praise and ridicule. Shah continued to release videos like ‘Angel’, further solidifying his unique style. And guess what? He’s coming back! Yes, the ‘Cringe Pop Star’ made a comeback announcement on social media, sending his ‘fans’ into a complete frenzy!

“The beginning of a new era of Taher Shah… Project update… 10-06-2023… Management team," read the caption on his official Twitter handle on June 3, alongside a pic highlighting all his popular work till date.

THE BEGINNING OF A NEW ERA OF TAHER SHAH…Project update 10-06-2023Management team“EYE TO EYE” SONG VIDEO (2013)(The song is about expressing and conveying feelings of love eye to eye) https://t.co/vIa7ZIgbBe “ANGEL” SONG VIDEO (2016)(The beauty of life is love hence all… pic.twitter.com/QP0WS4tEOj — TAHER SHAH (@TaherShahh) June 3, 2023

Soon after his tweet, fans couldn’t help but share their reactions, displaying a mix of enthusiasm and humour. “Feeling terrified after this news inn," commented one fan.

Also Read: Hero Alom, Dhinchak Pooja to Taher Shah: The Stars of Cringe Pop on the Internet

Another fan quipped, “The beginning of an end," perhaps expressing a hint of skepticism or curiosity about what lies ahead.

Feeling Terrified after this news inn— Fahmidah Yousfi (@fahmidahyousfi) June 5, 2023

The man, the myth, the legend…Waiting eagerly for your next master piece.Grammy award is also yet long overdue. It’s unfortunate how true talent of natural artists goes under the radar.— M I R (@M______I______R) June 4, 2023

The beginning of an end *— Manal (@manal_idrees7) June 4, 2023

The third user said, “Looking forward, our angel," while the fourth one wrote, “We are fully vaccinated and ready for your next song!"

I have taken my vaccine I am ready.— ShatGPT (@askthepunkuzz) June 3, 2023

Looking forward our angel— Dr. Asifa Saleem (@asifasaleem0056) June 4, 2023

Reflecting on the song that catapulted him into the limelight, he shared, “I wrote the lyrics with the vision to loved ones especially to express and convey the feelings of one marvellous love to each other with Eye to Eye because I sincerely believe in (power of) eyes (to depict) true love."

top videos

Also Read: Move Over ‘Masakali 2.0’, Taher Shah is Back With a Song That Will Keep You Up All Night

In 2016, Shah dropped another iconic song, ‘Angel,’ which quickly gained fame locally. Continuing his musical journey, the singer released another heartfelt song called ‘Humanity Love’ in the same year. The year 2020 marked the release of his latest creation, ‘Farishta.’ Since then, his musical presence has been relatively quiet, leaving ‘fans’ awaiting his next move, which is now anticipated on June 10th.