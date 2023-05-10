Belly Fat Reduction Using Belan? Video of Bizarre Workout Has People 'Rolling' Their Eyes

With the advent of social media, new videos and pictures emerge every day. While sometimes, it is a hilarious animal video, other times, it is a bizarre video. Now, a video which has gone viral shows people using ‘belan’ for belly fat reduction. Yes! you read that right. No matter how hard the task might be, desis have their own tactics for everything. The now-viral video was shared on Twitter by a user named Chirag Barjatya. “Main bol raha hu bohot scope hai iss desh mein," he wrote in the caption.

In the video, an acupressure trainer can be seen taking a class and this is where a group of men and women can be seen rolling belans on their stomachs. Even the trainer can be seen doing the same. The video has stunned people all across the internet.

Here, have a look for yourself:

Main bol raha hu bohot scope hai iss desh mein. pic.twitter.com/YAEZhltCzM— Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) May 4, 2023

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 554K views. “You won’t believe the number of people that follow her. She can cure thyroid with a massager. We are so gullible," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “It’s nothing but torture to the mind and body…such repetitive movements will bring injury,the best way to gain fitness is to just start walking for 15-30 months…if done in nature then you are blessed…if done at home then also host of benefits can be enjoyed," suggested a Twitter user.

“Why plates, we will bang our heds also together ,if someone asks us to???" wrote another person.

It's really very simple to crack everyone who's fat wants to be in a good shape and don't want to hit the gym or dieting and all that tough ways everyone wants some magic wand and hence all these things are flourishing in India— MRIGANKISM (@mrigank_gupta_) May 5, 2023

remind me of thishttps://t.co/sviASr36t0— Ankit Sagar (@SagarOriginal) May 4, 2023

I am so confused and the first bit was also convincing 😭— Whataworldithu (@whatmanushyrith) May 7, 2023

What do you think?

