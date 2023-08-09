Bengaluru Auto Driver Accepts Two Rides On Different Apps At Same Time, Twitter Says 'Defying Space-time'

Besides being a hub of the IT industry, there’s another thing that Bengaluru is known for – its bustling traffic. The city frequently faces traffic delays with congestion becoming a major inconvenience for commuters. Hailing a cab or auto during peak hours in the city is quite difficult and people often look for alternatives to avoid high rates and long waiting times. But when this Twitter user was trying to catch a ride quickly, he used the trick of booking the ride from two different online applications. The man was shocked to learn that an auto driver accepted his ride request on both applications at the same time.

The unusual story was shared online alongside a screenshot as evidence that identified the auto driver as Dasharath with the same vehicle number. The photograph suggests one of the rides was two minutes away from the pick-up location while the other was about four minutes away. “2 different locations. 2 different apps. 2 different phones. Same auto. Same driver. Peak Bengaluru much," the Twitter user captioned the screenshot. Take a look at it here:

Social media users who were quite surprised to learn about the unusual story, lauded the auto driver’s hardworking nature. A user commented, “Dasharath needs a raise."

Another called it, “Defeating the space-time continuum."

One more curious Twitterati was keen to know, “What happened next?"

Meanwhile, a user hinted that the story could be fake, “How did you manage to get this pic from 2 different locations? There is no time reflecting on both the phones (smartly done)."

This story comes at a time when a study recently suggested that Bengaluru nearly loses Rs 20,000 crore owing to traffic-related issues in the city. The research was led by traffic expert MN Sreehari, who estimated Bengaluru’s rising problem by evaluating road planning, infrastructural deficit, and traffic management. According to NDTV, despite having 60 entirely functional flyovers, the city suffers a loss of Rs 19,725 crore. The vivid reasons noted were stoppages at signals, congestion, fuel loss, interference of slow-moving vehicles with fast-moving, and time loss, among others. The figure was estimated by converting vehicle time loss into money based on salary including other factors.