Bengaluru Auto Driver Requesting Passengers to Tag His Insta Page is 'Peak Creator Economy'

Bengaluru stands out for its unique qualities and its ability to inspire a diverse range of individuals, from content creators to startup founders. In a recent instance that exemplifies this, an auto rickshaw driver left a lasting impression on a passenger by urging them to mention his Instagram page in case they decided to share a story while en route in his auto rickshaw, a practice that has become increasingly common among today’s youth who frequently share their experiences on social media. The passenger, moved by this encounter, took to ‘X’, formerly Twitter, to share the story, dubbing it an absolute “Peak Bengaluru moment."

Impressed by the auto rickshaw driver’s initiative to garner followers on Instagram, ‘X’ user Udayan recounted the incident, stating, “A rickshaw wala has his instagram handle printed on his rickshaw and wants me to tag him. He claims it’s normal for folks to post rickshaw rides while en route to work. Not going to lie, I love the hustle.”

Alongside the text, Udayan shared a picture from inside the rickshaw, showcasing the Instagram ID prominently, @over_young.

Digital marketing Rickshaw walaA rickshaw wala has his instagram handle printed on his rickshaw and wants me to tag him. He claims it’s normal for folks to post rickshaw rides while en route to work. Not going to lie, I love the hustle. And this is 100% @peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/RSFh9Ajuz7 — Udayan (@udayan_w) September 3, 2023

Soon, this post gained traction on the micro-blogging platform, and people started reacting to it. One user noted, “This is the real creator economy while another declared, “Man it’s new generation!"

Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that this isn’t the first instance of auto rickshaw drivers in Mumbai capturing hearts through their pursuit of a better life. In a prior incident, a woman shared her encounter with an auto rickshaw driver named Baskar, who had recently taken his English question paper as part of his Pre-University Course (PUC) exams. What made Baskar’s achievement particularly remarkable was that, despite completing his education only up to the tenth grade in 1985, he had decided to pursue higher education.

Bengaluru undeniably possesses a unique charm, doesn’t it?