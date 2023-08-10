Bengaluru Auto Driver’s Waiting Time ‘Ultimatum’ For Passenger Is Just Too Funny

People in Bengaluru lose hours every day only in commuting owing to heavy traffic jams and congested roads. During peak hours, the situation only turns worse with commuters facing difficulty in hailing a cab or rickshaw rides. Even if you’ve managed to book an online ride, the waiting time for the driver’s arrival seems atrocious and unbearable. The traffic-related issues are so frequent that almost every day a new bizarre tale of commuting surfaces online. And this new one is sure to leave you bursting out in laughter. A Twitter user recently opened up about receiving a hilarious ultimatum from an auto driver.

Apparently, the user booked the ride through an online application and apparently couldn’t reach the pick-up location in a timely fashion. The auto driver contacted the customer through the messaging service of the application. “I’ve arrived," the driver pinged once. Upon receiving no response, the driver nudged once again, “I’ve arrived." But what happens next makes the story utterly hilarious. When the customer fails to connect with the driver, the latter says “Time is over."

The Twitter user shared a screenshot of the funny one-sided conversation online on Tuesday, August 8. “Booked an auto today. The driver gave me an ultimatum," the user said of the hilarious incident. Take a look at the tweet here:

Booked an auto today. The driver gave me an ultimatum 🥲🫠 @peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/cq3QPc1vG7— Aishwarya (@SerialEscapist) August 8, 2023

It remains unclear if the Twitter user was able to commute in the same auto or if the ride was eventually cancelled by the driver.

Previously, another Twitterati came across an auto driver who accepted his ride requests on two different applications at the same time. In order to reach his destination quickly, the man apparently used the trick of booking rides on two different applications assuming he’d catch the one that arrives first. Little did he know that both his requests would be accepted by the same driver. The Twitter user shared a screenshot of the phenomena as evidence.

“2 different locations. 2 different apps. 2 different phones. Same auto. Same driver. Peak Bengaluru much," the Twitter user captioned the screenshot. Take a look at it here:

2 different locations2 different apps2 different phonesSame autoSame driver @peakbengaluru much? pic.twitter.com/JhhoBg7c2J — harsh.fig 🐈 🍣 (@design_melon_) August 6, 2023

Earlier, the story of a commuter waiting for almost three hours for a 45-minute ride also went viral on social media.