'Bengaluru Batman' Mahindra Employee Moonlights As Saviour: Unclogs Drains, Offers Free Therapy

A Bengaluru man named Dushyant Dubey has taken the internet by a storm for being a “Batman" and displaying several acts of kindness. From unclogging drains in Indiranagar to offering free accommodation and therapy sessions, the marketing manager has done it all for his city. He is popularly known as St Broseph on several social media handles. The man works full-time as a marketing manager for Mahindra. However, he uses Reddit as a platform to offer help.

Twitter user ‘Deedy’ took to the micro blogging site and lauded Dushyant for his efforts. “Bangalore has a batman. St_Broseph, aka Dushyant Dubey, on the r/Bangalore subreddit, dedicates his time to helping random people with everything from: filing FIRs for harassment charges, getting street lights installed, paying for people in times of need. What a hero!” Deedy wrote as he appreciated everything that Dushyant has done for the city.

Bangalore has a batman.St_Broseph, aka Dushyant Dubey, on the r/Bangalore subreddit, dedicates his time to helping random people with everything from: filing FIRs for harassment chargesgetting street lights installedpaying for people in times of need What a hero! pic.twitter.com/ggI6nwMGjK — Deedy (@debarghya_das) July 18, 2023

On the ‘Bengaluru subreddit’, Dushyant wrote, “To everyone who took up the offer for sponsored therapy, thank you for letting me help you and I hope you’re feeling better. To anyone else reading this, if you’re going through mental health issues but can’t afford therapy, please reach out and I’ll help you."

In a bid to offer accommodation to the needy, Dushyant offered a “Free PG" to the citizens. In a video, which recently went viral Dushyant was seen unclogging the drains in the Indiranagar after intense rains poured over the city.

Cleared the waterlogged roads at Indiranagar today, here's a video by a friend chronicling the events.All it takes is one person.#StBroseph pic.twitter.com/tIPu6tuILv — St_Broseph (Reddit) (@St_Brosephs) May 21, 2023

As of now, Dushyant is planning to launch an app that will make it easier for people to ask for help. “The app is coming soon. We’re planning to launch it on Christmas and it’ll help cut the -34 steps it takes for people requesting help to reach out," Dushyant informed on Reddit.