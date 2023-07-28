Bengaluru CEO Who Spent Two Months Trying To Register Company Wants To Move Back To The US

Starting a company is not a piece of cakewalk, there are several factors to consider and a tiny miscalculation can have major implications. Even though the registration of a company can be done online these days, the process turned out to be quite difficult for this Bengaluru-based CEO. So much so that he is now considering moving back to the US. Brij Singh, the CEO of tech company Snow Mountain, claims that he has spent about two months trying to only register a company in Bengaluru but to no avail. In a series of tweets, the man opened up about the problem he is facing, prompting discussion online.

Brij Singh claimed he loves Bengaluru before expressing his disappointment over the delayed process of getting his company registered. He tweeted, “Love Bangalore/India, but I have learnt more in the last 3 days in the Bay Area than I could in a month back home. Spent 2 months just trying to register a co in India & it’s still not done." He detailed the root cause of the problem to be, “Solution feedback loop from potential customers, Investors & even fellow founders is at a different level."

The lengthy process has made him consider moving to the United States. “Time may be coming for me to move back to the US. And I say this with a heavy heart," he concluded.

Brij Singh’s tweet has amassed massive traction, prompting many users to express their honest opinion on the matter. While many deemed the situation strange, there were others who shared personal accounts of their similar problem.

“Agreed wholeheartedly here. I was able to incorporate a startup in Delaware in 4 days flat with EIN and everything while the same process took 4 months in India," a user commented.

Another countered, “Seems strange! Registering a new company in India is very easy now and the ecosystem for starting up is better now."

One more volunteered to offer help while emphasizing approaching the right people can make the process quite easy. “You didn’t go to the right person then! I have done it in 3 weeks, happy to help," wrote the user.

Another agreed, “Everything is online - one can open a company in 2 days sitting at home. Your CA has taken you for a ride."

Within a day, more than six lakh users viewed the Bengaluru CEO’s story on Twitter.