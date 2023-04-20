Bengaluru Engineer Earning Rs 58 LPA Posts About 'Loneliness', Sparks Debate on Modern Life

A Bengaluru software engineer’s post on Grapevine Corporate Chat has once again brought that question to the fore: can money buy happiness? While one school argues that money certainly makes the path to all of life’s comforts (not to mention things like healthcare and other essential components) much easier, another argues that there are experiences in life to which one could never put a price. The 24-year-old engineer works at a FAANG company in Bengaluru and earns Rs 58 lakh per annum before taxes.

Despite ease of living, he said in his post that he finds himself lonely and overwhelmed. He does not have a girlfriend with whom he could share his life, and his friends are also busy with their own pursuits. His work life has grown monotonous since he has been with the same company from the beginning of his career.

Urban loneliness or the loneliness that accompanies modern living is a thing. Many people sympathised with the OP’s problem.

Many don't know current software engineering is increasingly becoming tools and library gluing which kinda makes it boring and add that 58lpa.. easily peaking in SWE unnecessarily— Homelander (@9thBeer) April 19, 2023

People being sarcastic and envious in the comments, probably distracted by the 58lpa. He is lonely and longs for human connection. And it's a valid need for everyone, irrespective of salary. Loneliness is the curse of modern life and we don't acknowledge it. — D. (@Disstillmyname) April 20, 2023

Money can provide satisfaction but it usually takes social/emotional connection to find happiness. Just because most cannot relate to it does not make his problem unreal.— V (@ThatFabulist) April 20, 2023

13+ yrs of work exp, Yet to see that figure.Gen Z has it all, but doesn't have it all. How much can you splurge on luxuries eventually if you don't have a social life, family life or someone to share it with!— BumbleBee (@ForamVeera) April 20, 2023

Some people were not as sympathetic:

bhagwan pls mujhe bhi ye wale struggles dedo (and this time don't forget the 58lpa) https://t.co/Qm6bCZoE8Y— ℍ (@harshvi2point0) April 19, 2023

The OP is certainly in a position of privilege, but it’s undeniable that we live in a global capitalist society where true human connection is becoming rarer by the day.

