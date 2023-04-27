Bengaluru Family Forced to Vacate Flat After Landlord Suddenly Hikes Rent By Rs 18,000

Bengaluru housing horror number way-too-many: a couple was forced to move out of their flat after the landlord raised the rent by Rs 18,000. Anwesa Chakraborty, 36, lived in the Bellandur flat along with her husband, mother, and father-in-law. The landlord asked them to either pay the increased rent or leave, following which the family moved to a much smaller flat in nearby Carmelram, reports Moneycontrol. This is not all of the travesty: the Chakraborty family also found that the landlord had already found new tenants who were to pay a much higher rent.

The Chakrabortys moved into the Bellandur flat in 2020 when the Covid-19-induced lockdown was in place. The rent, at the time, was Rs 25,000 and there was an agreement to raise the rent by Rs 1,000 every year. However, by last year, as the country began to open up and people were called back to their offices for work again, the landlord demanded that the rent be increased to Rs 35,000.

“This was after we renewed our agreement for the year and began to pay 5 percent extra rent at Rs 27,000. He then said the rent of the area had increased and flats like the one we were living in were being rented out for Rs 45,000," Moneycontrol quoted Chakraborty as saying.

As the Chakrabortys began the arduous task of finding a new home in the area, they found out that the Bellandur flat’s owner had already found new tenants who had agreed to pay Rs 45,000 rent. Chakraborty said that the landlord must not have faced trouble in finding replacements as he had offered the flat on sharing basis.

In another incident that went viral recently, a Bengaluru landlord ended up getting the shorter end of the stick. He had rented out his flat to an MNC employee, who decided to vacate after a few months and asked for the deposit back. Finding him hesitant in handing over the flat properly, the owner went to the flat himself and found it completely trashed, with liquor bottles everywhere, pigeons having entered and defecated in the rooms, and the kitchen and toilet also in a mess.

