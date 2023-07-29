Bengaluru Flat Listed for Rs 25 Lakh Deposit is the 'Peak Moment' No One Asked For

Bengaluru, often referred to as the IT capital of India, has earned a reputation for setting high standards in various aspects of life. Whether it’s an entrepreneurship program for a preschool or the demand for a staggering 90% score in 12th grade just to be considered ‘eligible’ for a rented house, the city never ceases to astonish and amaze us. However, the latest incident has taken things to an even more unbelievable level! A tweet that went viral recently showcased a jaw-dropping flat listing on an app that made Desis wonder if a ‘kidney donation’ could suffice the whopping amount to ‘rent’ the property.

Twitter user Tejaswi Shrivastava shared the screenshot of this unbelievable listing from the No Broker app. This 4-BHK flat, located in the HSR layout area, boasted an expansive 5,195 square feet and came with a hefty monthly rent of Rs 2,50,000. And if that wasn’t enough, what left people utterly flabbergasted was the exorbitant security deposit demanded by the owner – a mind-boggling Rs 25 lakhs! The situation was so outrageous that the app even showed an option to apply for a loan to pay the security deposit amount.

“They should add an option: Apply for Kidney Donation,” humourously wrote Shrivastava alongside the screenshot.

Soon, social media users started expressing their disbelief and frustration over such exorbitant demands. “What the hell is @nobrokercom trying to do here? Are they legit selling loans for security deposits? So I will pay EMIs for a rented home to pay for a deposit on which the landlord will earn interest!!! What is this world we are living in,” commented one user. “Might have forgotten putting a dot before last two zeros,” said another.

Might have forgotten putting a dot before last two zeros— Pratyush Gouda (@gouda_pratyush) July 28, 2023

Amidst such peculiar instances, stories of tenant interviews have become commonplace in Bengaluru. In one such case, a prospective tenant narrated an extraordinary experience with a landlord who approached the renting process with the fervor of a seasoned ‘investor.’ The encounter resembled a startup pitch, taking the landlord-tenant conversation to unexpected levels.

Also Read: Bengaluru Man Asked About Startup By Landlord While Househunting, Shares ‘Gruelling’ Experience

No donut, Bengaluru continues to be a city of ‘Peak’ moments, regularly delivering surprises and shocks to its inhabitants and observers alike.