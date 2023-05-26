Bengaluru Man Allegedly Beaten Up By Society Uncle For Entering From Wrong Gate, Video Goes Viral

A shocking video which is currently doing rounds on social media shows a Bengaluru man being brutally beaten up by a society uncle. Taking to Twitter, a user named ‘Sanchit Kumar’, shared the video as he narrated the entire incident. Sanchit mentioned that he was “assaulted" by a random man from his society. In the video, you can hear his sister screaming in the background. “I am sharing this traumatic incident encountered by me and my sister on the night of 16th May 23. It was around 9:00 PM. My sister and I were returning back home on scooty (We live in a society named Lakedew Residency, Haralur Bangalore)," wrote Sanchit.

He further mentioned that the main gate has a partition and one is supposed to enter from the left side and exit from the right side. “We entered from the right side because the road on the left side was broken and there was a chance of skidding. Also, there was no traffic on the right side," he wrote. This is when an uncle stopped them and started yelling. He also forced them to go back and enter from the left side.

This is me in the video getting assaulted by an unknown man in Bangalore while my sister is still screaming in shock, unable to understand what just happened in matter of seconds. All of this took place inside my society (1/10) pic.twitter.com/z6e1SokemQ— Sanchit Kumar (@krsanchit16) May 21, 2023

“Since he was continuously misbehaving, I decided not to argue with him and asked my sister to get down and started taking U turn. The moment I started taking U turn, this guy grabbed the handle of my scooty and pushed it aggressively. Both me and my scooty fell down," he wrote. When Sanchit stood up to talk, he was punched by the man repeatedly. Have a look at the tweets:

Even after seeing blood, this person kept shouting at me and my sister aggressively. His neighbours and family members also arrived there and were all blindly supporting him, even those who did not witness what had happened. The complete incident is captured in the CCTV. (8/10)— Sanchit Kumar (@krsanchit16) May 21, 2023

When the people around me realized how badly I was bleeding, they brought towels and ice packs to stop my bleeding . We rushed to Manipal Hospital Sarjapur, where they diagnosed a deep rupture above my eyebrows and recommended for a surgery. (9/10)— Sanchit Kumar (@krsanchit16) May 21, 2023

We later came to know that the man also known as Subhash Almel is part of the same society and he claims that his aggression is the reason behind growth of Lakedew Residency. He has also been chasing and threatening us to not file any complaint against him in police. (10/10)— Sanchit Kumar (@krsanchit16) May 21, 2023

My humble questions to the @BlrCityPolice :Is this not legalized torture? Is this how honest, law-abiding citizens of this land are meant to be treated? Is this how any unknown person can come and hit you for no reason? What should we do to avoid these kinds of people ? (12/n)— Sanchit Kumar (@krsanchit16) May 21, 2023

