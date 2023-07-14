Bengaluru Man Asked About Startup By Landlord While Househunting, Shares 'Gruelling' Experience

Bengaluru, known for its competitive spirit, has witnessed a fascinating trend where landlords have joined the ranks of high achievers. They have taken the selection process for tenants to a whole new level, mirroring the ambitious mindset of the city’s residents. In fact, renting a house in Bengaluru has become a ‘task’ that is even more challenging than securing a coveted job. In a recent tale that left many in awe, a prospective tenant shared their extraordinary experience with a landlord who approached the renting process with the zeal of a seasoned ‘investor’. In the tweet that has now gone viral, the user shared how the landlord went beyond the typical owner-tenant conversation which felt like a seed-round pitch!

Twitter user Neeraj Menta recounted their journey, starting with the requirement to submit background details and LinkedIn profiles for the landlord’s shortlisting process. Once selected, Menta revealed intriguing details of the interview, stating, “He (landlord) asked me detailed questions about my background, family size, etc., then moved to my startup. He asked me questions about the business model, burn rate, last-round investors, etc."

My tenant interview was longer and more grueling than my Seed round pitch. I recently started househunting in Bangalore and one owner wanted to interview me before saying yes. A of all the questions #bangalorehousehunt @peakbengaluru— Neeraj Menta (@neerajmnt) July 12, 2023

The dialogue then took an unexpected turn when the discussion veered towards Menta’s wife’s outdated LinkedIn profile, prompting the landlord to express his preference for tenants with a “high pedigree." But the surprises didn’t end there. Menta further shared, “He then proceeded to advise me on how to be careful in running a business and ensure good unit economics and a sound operating model. He was well-meaning and said reasonable things, but I was surprised at how long the conversation went."

After such an extensive conversation, the homeowner concluded that he needed some time to speak with other potential candidates interested in renting the house.

Reflecting on the experience, Menta humourously summed it up, “My wife thought I was in a fundraising pitch and asked how it went - I said ‘It went well, fingers crossed!'"

And after all this, he said that he will come back to me in a day or two after having calls with a few other candidates who were interested to take the house 🙂My wife thought I was in a fundraising pitch and asked how it went - I said “It went well, fingers crossed" — Neeraj Menta (@neerajmnt) July 12, 2023

The tweet quickly gained attention, sparking reactions from users. One user playfully suggested, “You should have convinced him to take rent in ESOPs instead of cash," while another one quipped, “Your prospective landlord is an angel!"

You should have convinced him to take rent in esops instead of cash — Shantanu Goel (@shantanugoel) July 13, 2023

Your prospective landlord is an angel!— SanthanamVaidya (@sanvai) July 13, 2023

Another day, Another ‘Peak Bengaluru’ moment!