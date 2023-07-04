Bengaluru Man Gambled Away Rs 70 Lakh, Here's How He Reunited With Upset Family

In what comes as a strange incident, a Bengaluru software engineer reunited with his family after undergoing counselling for 7 months. He took counselling for an addiction to online rummy due to which he lost Rs 70 lakh. This is when his wife and two children decided to leave him. The man, a resident of CV Raman Nagar, reunited with his family last Tuesday.

Rani Shetty, a women’s helpline officer, while speaking to The Times of India said, “In October, she was shell-shocked to find her husband had lost Rs 70 lakh from their savings to online gambling. It was the tipping point for her, and she took her children and left for her mother’s place. Wanting to take up the matter legally, she approached

KR Puram police station with a complaint against her husband’s online rummy addiction and the huge losses due to it.”

The addiction began when he started to bet on local cricket matches. However, after a few months, that habit turned into an addiction. This is also the same time when he began working for IT firm in Bengaluru. He got married in 2014 and later became father to two girls. It was in 2022 when the man’s wife found out about the addiction accidentally.

Even though the women’s helpline official tried to sort out the differences nto much was done. The wife explained all of the financial difficulties and emotional trauma she and her children were going through. This is when the man was summoned to the local police station.

“The wife was extremely happy about his improvement over the seven months and the husband finally declared himself free of online gambling addiction as he walked into my office this week, hand in hand with his wife," Shetty explained.

Not just therapy but the man also underwent de-addiction therapy in NIMHANS.