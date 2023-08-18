Bengaluru Man Mocks Auto Drivers in Mumbai For Not Accepting UPI, Gets Slammed on 'X'

Stories of Mumbai auto rickshaw drivers being known for their humility and their willingness to return even small change like Re.1 or Rs.2, a practice almost unheard of in other Indian cities, are widely circulated on the internet. However, a recent incident involving a man from Bengaluru has caught attention. He took to the platform ‘X’ to playfully tease Mumbai’s auto rickshaw drivers for their reluctance to accept UPI payments. In contrast, he highlighted that in Bengaluru, drivers even display multiple QR codes to facilitate easy electronic payments. Little did he anticipate the backlash he would receive, as users turned the tables on him and directed criticism toward the high prices and perceived arrogance of Bengaluru’s own auto rickshaw drivers.

It all started when ‘X’ user Sumukh Rao stated, “It’s funny how Mumbai is the ‘Financial Capital’ of India but 99% of rickshaw and taxi valas don’t accept UPI. Heck, several shops and popular establishments like Rustom Ice Cream and Kyani only deal in cash. Come to Bengaluru and every rickshaw has like 3 different QR codes.” Responding to these comments, a wave of criticisms surged in for various reasons.

A user countered with, “75% rickshaws accept UPI. It’s only the very old folks who refuse to change (includes the restros mentioned). I have been cash free since forever.” Another user added, “I’m absolutely okay with this and most others are okay with it too. No other city in india where ricksha drivers give you back change of even 1 rs and stick to the meter. You also have option of booking ricksha through an app to be sure that they will take UPI if you’re really adamant about that,” said another.

However, amidst these discussions, the flaws of the Bengaluru auto rickshaw system began to surface as one user pointed out, “The truth is 99% of the time we wouldn’t get any rickshaws in Bangalore.” Another sarcastically noted, “It’s funny how Bengaluru is the tech hub of the country and rickshaws won’t use simple tech like a meter,” highlighting the tendency of Bengaluru’s auto drivers to overcharge.

Is this comparison really apt?

Regardless, since its posting, this post has garnered over 1.3 million views on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter.