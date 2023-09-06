Bengaluru Man Says He Saved Rs 40,000 Per Month After Relocating To Hyderabad

The debate comparing the cost of living between Bangalore and Hyderabad, two competing capital cities, is long-lasting. Both cities have become hotspots for tech giants, IT investments, and employment prospects, drawing people from across the country. Now, a discussion on the cost of living in these cities has gone viral on social media, sparked by an individual who claimed substantial savings after relocating from Bangalore to Hyderabad.

Prudhvi Reddy, a software engineer, turned to X (formerly Twitter) to share his insights after shifting from Bangalore to Hyderabad. Reddy revealed that he now manages to save a substantial Rs 40,000 per month since the relocation. He also highlighted that this amount can provide a peaceful and comfortable life for a family.

“Moved from Bangalore to Hyderabad. Saved 40k per month expenses. One family can live peacefully with that money. Not seeing any a point of living alone when my values match with my family’s," he wrote. Take a look at the post:

Shared on September 5, the tweet captured the attention of viewers, accumulating 60.1k views. Numerous users shared their own experiences of both cities in the comments section. A user wrote, “Lived in both hyd and blr. Only western hyd has great infra. Other parts the infra in hyd is worse than blore, narrower roads and absolutely no drains. It’s fortunate that hyd doesn’t get enough rain as blore. As far as food, blore is leagues ahead."

Another individual added, “Lol, I can travel in BMTC Vajra(Volvo AC) bus upto 10 km to 12 km for 30 Rs whereas last week I paid 30 Rs in Hyderabad Non AC RTC bus from Kachiguda station to Lakdikapool and I bet the Uber and Ola is lower in Bangalore than in Hyderabad."

“I moved to gurgaon 5 months ago. Very expensive compared to Bangalore. And living far from family is another pain. In Bangalore you can find a good 1 BHK under 15k (deposit is in lakhs, ik ) but in gurgaon it ranges from 20k to 35k. Planning to move back home soon," expressed a person.

One of the viewers stated, “You are right sir Bangalore is very expensive and rent food grocery all are expensive because our government is not bother about people even i shifted from Bangalore to Davangera because of this expenses if u want to go transport is a hell and we can’t find any bangalorean."

Prudhvi Reddy further clarified that he does not support in-office tech jobs that require leaving one’s city or hometown.