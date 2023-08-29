Why Bengaluru Never Fails to Ignite Entrepreneurial Spirit? This Viral Pic is Proof

Bengaluru, the perpetual source of entertainment, never disappoints – that’s a given! Yet, the ways in which it continues to captivate us remain shrouded in mystery. One can never anticipate the novel additions that will become part of the fabric of the ‘Peak Bengaluru’ phenomenon. And this time around, a revelation has emerged that beautifully underscores the entrepreneurial spirit of the ‘Startup Capital of India’. A viral image from the city has taken the digital realm by storm, originating from a user on the platform ‘X’, leaving many in awe.

This particular image seemingly hails from a Bengaluru shopping mall. While it presents a familiar sight of an internal food court, the truly astonishing and commendable aspect lies in the fact that the customary billboards, usually occupied by food brands or celebrities endorsing them, have undergone a transformation. They now proudly exhibit billboards adorned with portraits of renowned entrepreneurs who have ignited the entrepreneurial spark within millions through their exceptional ventures and brands.

Within these frames, the likes of Jack Ma, Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos, Sheryl Sandberg, and more find their place. Posting the viral image, Vibali Joshi, the original sharer, conveyed, “Ohh yes I shifted to Bangalore and this is just a random mall I went to. Insane." And indeed, it was!

Soon, reactions flooded in. One commenter expressed, “Full Corporate maahol… itna ki visitor motivate ho jaye tabi start-up opeb krne ke liye…" Another insightfully penned, “Bangalore ki hawa me hi startups hain!!" A third individual captured the collective sentiment, noting, “Mall?? Office ka cafeteria lag raha hai!"

According to the original poster, these posters have found their home within the Nexus Shantiniketan Mall, nestled in the Krishnarajapura area of Bengaluru.

Earlier, a prospective tenant shared a remarkable encounter with a landlord who approached the rental process with the fervor of a seasoned ‘investor’. In a tweet that went viral, the user narrated how the landlord transformed the typical landlord-tenant conversation into a pitch reminiscent of a seed-round investment presentation!

After all, Bengaluru is the startup we just can’t resist ‘investing’ in!