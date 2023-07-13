Bengaluru Police Working Round The Clock To Find Man's Stolen Laptop Reminds Us Of Singham

Despite the usual challenges involved in retrieving lost or stolen phones and laptops, a man from Bengaluru had an unexpected experience. Unlike many cases where such items are difficult to trace, this man’s experience proved to be exceptional. The man from silicon city was able to recover his stolen possessions, thanks to the assistance of Bengaluru police officers. On receiving his items back, the man took to Reddit to discuss his ‘surprise’ and ‘pleasant’ encounter at the Indiranagar police station.

“I forgot my bag with a laptop and mobile at a cafe near Indiranagar police station at 11 PM when the shop was about to close. I remembered it after 15 minutes while I was in an uber, went back to the cafe, but there was no one. I was pretty sure that the cafe owner would have found it, but there was no phone number to contact,” the post read.

The worried man then noticed a couple of policemen patrolling and informed them about the incident. They directed him to go to the nearest police station. The cops present at the station then called the nearby shop owners to get in touch with the cafe owner. After some time, the man walked back home and decided to visit the cafe again the next morning.

On reaching the cafe, the man got to know that it wouldn’t open until 1 PM. “The same group of policemen saw me near the cafe. They figured out that the building owner stays nearby, went there and collected the cafe owner’s number, then confirmed that the bag is with him and asked him to come and return it,” he added.

Once I got back my bag, the police asked me to check if everything was safe inside. Towards the end of his post, the man termed his experience as ‘a pleasant and unexpected’ one.

So far, the Reddit post has accumulated more than 1,200 upvotes since being shared and the numbers are also increasing. There were many people who also expressed similar reactions to the man’s post.