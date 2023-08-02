Bengaluru Rapido Auto Shows 3 Hours Waiting Time in Another 'Peak' Moment

Till now, we’ve realised one thing - Bengaluru never fails to surprise us! Be it defying odds or transcending boundaries, the IT capital of India always challenges situations in the most dynamic ways. Now, what’s in this time, you ask? While surely the city’s iconic things revolve around three Ts - Traffic, Tenant, and Technology, this is something that sits well in the first category itself - it’s a Rapido auto that took the surprise to a whole new level, adding up to the city’s quirky reputation.

A Twitter user, @deyalla_, shared a screenshot from the Rapido app where they had booked an auto and a driver accepted the ride. However, the waiting time displayed was far from ordinary. It showed an astonishing 225 minutes which translates to a whopping 3.75 hours! The auto seemingly intended to finish a movie before arriving at the pick-up spot!

Naturally, the user couldn’t resist sharing this comical occurrence with a caption that read, “Rapido wait time getting out of hand. Gotta wait for more than 3.7 hours for 45 minutes travel.”

Soon, Rapido took cognisance of the matter and replied, “Hi Deyalla, please accept our apologies for the inconvenience you faced. We regret there were no captains available during your time of need. Nevertheless, we are increasing the fleet every day from our end. Thank you for your patience in this matter.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time such an instance has occurred in Bengaluru. Previously, another Twitter user shared a humourous experience where an auto driver almost accepted a ride request for a 24-kilometer journey, but the arrival time displayed an amusing 71 minutes! The user playfully expressed respect for the driver, wondering if he would actually show up.

Read More: 71-Minute Waiting Time On Uber Auto? This Can Only Happen In Bengaluru

Now imagine if something like this would actually happen to you when you try to catch an auto while going to watch a movie! Sorry, not sorry.