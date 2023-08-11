Bengaluru Rapido Driver Turns Up on Royal Enfield, But That's Not All. Here's Who He is

That VIP feeling, when someone arranges a car or transportation for you to join their significant occasion, is simply beyond words. In a country like India, where hospitality equals the treatment of deities, such gestures are commonplace. But, have you ever encountered this scenario in a corporate setting? Well, a resident of Bengaluru certainly did, when he opted for a Rapido ride to attend an event, only to discover that the rider wasn’t just on an upscale bike, but was also employed by the very company hosting the event he aimed to participate in! Isn’t this similar to waiting for a company-appointed representative to collect you? Although, using your own funds!

Twitter user, Nishit Patel, shared this remarkable experience with a Rapido booking as he headed to an event. He recounted, “You won’t believe the crazy Peak Bengaluru moment I had today! On my way to a Kubernetes meetup, my Rapido captain pulled up on a Royal Enfield Hunter. Turns out he’s a DevOps engineer at a company managing enterprise Kubernetes clusters. Just another day in India’s tech capital." What a coincidence!

Soon, social media users chimed in with their reactions to this extraordinary occurrence. One person humourously remarked, “Bro’s maximizing his efficiency. Getting paid to go to Kubernetes meetup" Another playfully inquired, “Did you ask (about) his turnover from the side business?"

Simultaneously, during a conversation with Moneycontrol, Patel unveiled that he was en route to a cloud computing-related event and had booked a Rapido ride. When the rider with the impressive Royal Enfield Hunter arrived, he was taken aback. Inquisitive, Patel initiated a conversation with the rider and learned that the he, too, was an engineer.

“He was working in the same company which was curating the event that I was going to attend," he shared, adding that the rider had no association with the event and was unaware of it. However, upon the completion of the journey, with Patel having paid Rs. 80 as the fare, the two parted ways but the connection they built, indeed, epitomised the perfect Peak Bengaluru moment.